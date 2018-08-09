‘EL MAGO’ and ‘BOAT’ among Cubs’ jersey nicknames for MLB Players’ Weekend

For a weekend, the Cubs’ jerseys won’t say “Baez,” “Bryant” or “Bote.” Instead, it’ll read “EL MAGO,” “KB” and “BOAT” on the back as MLB Players’ Weekend takes over baseball from August 24-26 to give players a chance to put their personalities on display with custom attire.

Every player set to suit up during that weekend gets to submit a custom nickname, so we get to see now what everyone from the Cubs and White Sox chose. There are some rather boring ones, like “KB,” “LEFTHANDER” and “ADDY,” but we’ll also get the to see Carl Edwards Jr. rock a “STRINGBEAN SLINGER” jersey.

The Cubs are set to face the Reds at Wrigley Field that weekend while the Sox will be in Detroit taking on the Tigers.

There are also new custom digs for each team to celebrate the festivities. Here’s a look at the 2017 and 2018 Players’ Weekend hats for the Cubs, via SportsLogos.net. It’s a clean all-blue look this year after the splash of red in the logo on last year’s hat.

Here are the jerseys for both the Cubs and White Sox:

And now onto the full lists of nicknames. In one appropriate development, Wilson Contreras has upgraded his nickname from “WILLY” in 2017 to “WILLY THE BEAST” this year. Also, c’mon, Tommy La Stella, who for the second straight year is just using his last name instead of a nickname. Same with you, Ryan LaMarre! Have some fun!

Cubs Players’ Weekend 2018 nicknames

Albert Almora Jr.: “TICO”

Anthony Bass: “FISH”

Javier Baez: “EL MAGO”

David Bote: “BOAT”

Kris Bryant: “KB”

Victor Caratini: “VIC”

Tyler Chatwood: “CHATTY”

Jesse Chavez: “DADO”

Steve Cishek: “SPEEDPASS”

Willson Contreras: “WILLY THE BEAST”

Yu Darvish: “YU-SAN”

Brian Duensing: “DEUCE”

Carl Edwards Jr.: “STRINGBEAN SLINGER”

Cole Hamels: “HOLLYWOOD”

Justin Hancock: “HERBIE”

Ian Happ: “HAPPER”

Kyle Hendricks: “HENDO”

Jason Heyward: “J-HEY”

Brandon Kintzler: “SALT”

Tommy La Stella: “LA STELLA”

Jon Lester: “LEFTHANDER”

Brandon Morrow: “B MO”

Mike Montgomery: “MONTY”

Jose Quintana: “LELO”

Anthony Rizzo: “TONY”

Randy Rosario: “PELO FINO”

Addison Russell: “ADDY”

Kyle Schwarber: “SCHWARBS”

Drew Smyly: “SMILES”

Pedro Strop: “STROPY”

Justin Wilson: “J WILLY”

Ben Zobrist: “ZORILLA”

White Sox Players’ Weekend 2018 nicknames

Jose Abreu: “MAL TIEMPO”

Tim Anderson: “TA7”

Luis Avilan: “AVI”

Xavier Cedeno: “X”

Dylan Covey: “COVE”

Tyler Danish: “DANISH”

Matt Davidson: “MATTY D”

Nicky Delmonico: “PUP”

Adam Engel: “MAN OF STEAL”

Danny Farquhar: “D-FARK”

Jace Fry: “FOO”

Avisail Garcia: “AVI”

Leury Garcia: “LEO”

Lucas Giolito: “BIG FOOT”

Jeanmar Gomez: “JANKO”

Miguel Gonzalez: “EL MARIACHI”

Nate Jones: “NATE’S NATION”

Ryan LaMarre: “LaMARRE”

Reynaldo Lopez: “REY”

Juan Minaya: “JUANITO”

Yoan Moncada: “YOYO”

Omar Narvaez: “NARVY”

Daniel Palka: “DP”

Carlos Rodon: “LOS”

Yolmer Sanchez: “EL DE PIÑONAL”

Hector Santiago: “BULLDOG”

James Shields: “JUEGO G”

Kevan Smith: “WEBBY”

Thyago Vieira: “NÉGS”