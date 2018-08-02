MLB releases 2018 postseason schedule

The Cubs are hoping to make a deep playoff run again this year. | Seth Wenig/AP Photo

Mark you calendars: The Cubs’ quest for another World Series title may start on October 4. Major League Baseball unveiled the 2018 postseason schedule Thursday, and that’s the starting date for both National League Division Series.

The Cubs haven’t locked up a playoff spot yet, but they’re a game ahead of the Brewers for the NL Central lead with 55 games to go. If the team holds onto the top spot to win the division title, it’ll open the postseason October 4 with Game 1 of the NLDS.

If the Brewers or another team surges ahead of the Cubs in the division race, then the North Siders may end up settling for a wild card spot. If that happens, the Cubs will play in the winner-takes-all NL Wild Card Game on October 2.

Any tiebreaker games will be played October 1, which is the day after the end of the regular season.

The World Series is set to open October 23 and won’t run any later than October 31, the scheduled date for a potential Game 7. FOX is slated to carry every game.

2018 MLB postseason schedule

October 2

NL Wild Card Game

October 3

AL Wild Card Game

October 4

NLDS A, Game 1

NLDS B, Game 1

October 5

ALDS A, Game 1

ALDS B, Game 1

NLDS A, Game 2

NLDS B, Game 2

October 6

ALDS A, Game 2

ALDS B, Game 2

October 7

NLDS A, Game 3

NLDS B, Game 3

October 8

ALDS A, Game 3

ALDS B, Game 3

NLDS A, Game 4 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 4 (if necessary)

October 9

ALDS A, Game 4 (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 4 (if necessary)

October 10

NLDS A, Game 5 (if necessary)

NLDS B, Game 5 (if necessary)

October 11

ALDS A, Game 5 (if necessary)

ALDS B, Game 5 (if necessary)

October 12

NLCS Game 1

October 13

NLCS Game 2

ALCS Game 1

October 14

ALCS Game 2

October 15

NLCS Game 3

October 16

ALCS Game 3

NLCS Game 4

October 17

ALCS Game 4

NLCS Game 5 (if necessary)

October 18

ALCS Game 5 (if necessary)

October 19

NLCS Game 6 (if necessary)

October 20

ALCS Game 6 (if necessary)

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)

October 21

ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)

October 23

World Series Game 1

October 24

World Series Game 2

October 26

World Series Game 3

October 27

World Series Game 4

October 28

World Series Game 5 (if necessary)

October 30

World Series Game 6 (if necessary)

October 31

World Series Game 7 (if necessary)