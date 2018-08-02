Mark you calendars: The Cubs’ quest for another World Series title may start on October 4. Major League Baseball unveiled the 2018 postseason schedule Thursday, and that’s the starting date for both National League Division Series.
The Cubs haven’t locked up a playoff spot yet, but they’re a game ahead of the Brewers for the NL Central lead with 55 games to go. If the team holds onto the top spot to win the division title, it’ll open the postseason October 4 with Game 1 of the NLDS.
If the Brewers or another team surges ahead of the Cubs in the division race, then the North Siders may end up settling for a wild card spot. If that happens, the Cubs will play in the winner-takes-all NL Wild Card Game on October 2.
Any tiebreaker games will be played October 1, which is the day after the end of the regular season.
The World Series is set to open October 23 and won’t run any later than October 31, the scheduled date for a potential Game 7. FOX is slated to carry every game.
