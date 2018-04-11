Cubs’ estimated value rises to $2.9 billion, White Sox to $1.5 billion

It remains a good time to own an MLB franchise as estimated valuations for all 30 clubs increased year-to-year, according to the latest report from Forbes. The Cubs’ estimated value increased to $2.9 billion, third in baseball, while the White Sox rose to $1.5 billion, 14th in the league.

The Cubs and other big-market MLB teams have seen their values skyrocket in recent years. The Yankees, one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, lead baseball at an estimated $4 billion. The Dodgers are second at $3 billion, followed closely by the Cubs, Giants ($2.85 billion) and Red Sox ($2.8 billion).

The Ricketts family purchased the Cubs in 2009 for $700 million. The club was going through a down stretch on the field at that point, but turned into the envy of baseball after hiring Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer, Joe Maddon and others to lead their braintrust. The club snapped its World Series drought in 2016 and entered this season expected to make the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

In 2017, the Cubs’ value was estimated at $2.68 billion, so it’s a year-to-year increase of roughly eight percent.

The White Sox, who posted the seventh-highest year-to-year increase in value at 11 percent, were purchased by Jerry Reinsdorf in 1981 for just $20 million. They’re in the early part of a rebuilding process that will try to establish sustained success on the South Side.

Six MLB teams posted negative operating incomes over the past year: the Marlins, Tigers, Orioles, Royals, Mariners and Blue Jays. The Rays have the lowest estimated value of any MLB team at $900 million, which is still a nice return for Stuart Sternberg, who bought the club in Tampa for $200 million in 2004.