Cubs remain one of MLB’s biggest ticket draws on resale market

The Cubs keep riding their success on the field to big demand for tickets off it. The club ranks fourth in the amount of tickets already sold on Stubhub for the 2019 regular season, which the ticket reselling marketplace revealed Thursday as part of its baseball season preview.

Only the Yankees, Red Sox and Giants have been more popular with ticket buyers on Stubhub. The Cardinals, Dodgers, Phillies, Rangers, Mets and Astros round out the top 10.

The Yankees are the clear leaders in the pack, with ticket sales that’re 18 percent above the Red Sox and 78 percent above the Giants. The gap between the Cubs is even larger, so while the team is certainly the king of the Midwest, the biggest clubs on the coasts remain on a level above the Cubs and Cardinals.

The Cubs have been in the top 10 in tickets sold for five consecutive seasons.

However, don’t sleep on the White Sox, who have seen a 28 percent growth in tickets sold compared to a year ago. They’re starting to bear the fruit of the rebuild with talents like Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez expected to play big roles this season, and fans appear to be taking notice. Who doesn’t want to try that Polish platter of sausage and pierogis, right?

Unfortunately for the South Siders, it’s clear they missed a big opportunity by failing to sign Manny Machado or Bryce Harper. The Padres and Phillies have seen demand for tickets surge since landing the biggest fish on the free agent market.