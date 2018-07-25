The 2018 MLB trade deadline is less than a week away, which means teams are running out of time to acquire players before they’ll be required to go on waivers prior to deals. This is the time of the season when general managers are at their busiest, a fever pitch matched only by the annual Winter Meetings.
Many players will end up being moved on July 31 as a result of the deadline, but teams have already begun making trades in the lead up to that date.
Manny Machado, arguably the biggest fish on the market, was already sent from the Orioles to the Dodgers in a blockbuster deal. Several relievers have changed hands as teams try to solidify their bullpens for the stretch run.
But teams are far from done with their work, and the reports and whispers about what they’re trying to accomplish will be flowing for the next few days. It’s one of the most interesting times of the year in the baseball world.
To keep track of all the completed deals leading up to July 31, we’ll be maintaining a running list here.
MLB trade tracker, July 2018
July 25
Red Sox receive: RHP Nathan Eovaldi
Rays receive: LHP Jalen Beeks
July 24
Yankees receive: LHP Zach Britton
Orioles receive: RHP Dillon Tate, RHP Cody Carroll, LHP Josh Rogers
July 22
Royals receive: OF Brian Goodwin
Nationals receive: RHP Jacob Condra-Bogan
July 21
Athletics receive: RHP Jeurys Familia
Mets receive: 3B William Toffey, RHP Bobby Wahl, international bonus pool cash
July 19
Indians receive: LHP Brad Hand, RHP Adam Cimber
Padres receive: C Francisco Mejia
Twins receive: OF Jeremy Hazelbaker
Rays receive: Cash considerations
Cubs receive: RHP Jesse Chavez
Rangers receive: LHP Tyler Thomas
July 18
Dodgers receive: SS Manny Machado
Orioles receive: OF Yusniel Diaz, 3B Rylan Bannon, RHP Dean Kremer, RHP Zach Pop, IF Breyvic Valera
July 16
Rays receive: LHP Hoby Milner
Phillies receive: Cash considerations
July 6
Indians receive: RHP James Hoyt
Astros receive: RHP Tommy DeJuneas