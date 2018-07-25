Every completed MLB trade leading up to the July 31 deadline in one place

The 2018 MLB trade deadline is less than a week away, which means teams are running out of time to acquire players before they’ll be required to go on waivers prior to deals. This is the time of the season when general managers are at their busiest, a fever pitch matched only by the annual Winter Meetings.

Many players will end up being moved on July 31 as a result of the deadline, but teams have already begun making trades in the lead up to that date.

Manny Machado, arguably the biggest fish on the market, was already sent from the Orioles to the Dodgers in a blockbuster deal. Several relievers have changed hands as teams try to solidify their bullpens for the stretch run.

But teams are far from done with their work, and the reports and whispers about what they’re trying to accomplish will be flowing for the next few days. It’s one of the most interesting times of the year in the baseball world.

To keep track of all the completed deals leading up to July 31, we’ll be maintaining a running list here.

MLB trade tracker, July 2018

July 25

Red Sox receive: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Rays receive: LHP Jalen Beeks

July 24

Yankees receive: LHP Zach Britton

Orioles receive: RHP Dillon Tate, RHP Cody Carroll, LHP Josh Rogers

July 22

Royals receive: OF Brian Goodwin

Nationals receive: RHP Jacob Condra-Bogan

July 21

Athletics receive: RHP Jeurys Familia

Mets receive: 3B William Toffey, RHP Bobby Wahl, international bonus pool cash

July 19

Indians receive: LHP Brad Hand, RHP Adam Cimber

Padres receive: C Francisco Mejia

Twins receive: OF Jeremy Hazelbaker

Rays receive: Cash considerations

Cubs receive: RHP Jesse Chavez

Rangers receive: LHP Tyler Thomas

July 18

Dodgers receive: SS Manny Machado

Orioles receive: OF Yusniel Diaz, 3B Rylan Bannon, RHP Dean Kremer, RHP Zach Pop, IF Breyvic Valera

July 16

Rays receive: LHP Hoby Milner

Phillies receive: Cash considerations

July 6

Indians receive: RHP James Hoyt

Astros receive: RHP Tommy DeJuneas