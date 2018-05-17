Mo Bamba after meeting with Bulls: ‘I could really see myself fitting in’

Mohamed Bamba speaks with reporters during Day One of the NBA Draft Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Former Texas big man Mohamed Bamba met with Bulls executives on Thursday and believes he could be the perfect fit for coach Fred Hoiberg’s offensive scheme.

Bamba, who said the Bulls were one of the 13 teams he had met with over the last 24 hours, believes he could mesh well with Lauri Markkanen.

“I could really see myself fitting in [with the Bulls],” Bamba said Thursday at the NBA combine. “Lauri is a three-point shooter. He’s a really good three-point shooter. He stretches the floor, which gives me a lot of room to operate in the mid-post and low-post area. Obviously I have to do my diligence to get stronger and get better in those areas, but I think we’d play well together.”

But the chances that Bamba is still available when it’s the Bulls are on the clock with their seventh overall pick of the NBA Draft on June 21 is slim to none.

One of the only scenarios for the Bulls to get Bamba, who is predicted to be a top five pick, would be to trade up. Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxson previously said trading up wasn’t beyond the realm of possibility, but he also said after the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday that the team didn’t have plans to trade up.

Bamba, who checked in at 6-foot-11 and 225 pounds, would add another layer to the Bulls’ lineup. He’s an elite defensive player with some potential to become a stretch four.

“I’d say my biggest strength right now, just one word to summarize it all, is just my presence,” Bamba said. “Both offensively and defensively, the presence that I have is pretty profound. I don’t think any other prospect has this presence.

“I do more but require less. That’s both on the court and off the court. I feel I’m the most efficient guy in this draft class.”

In his lone season with the Longhorns, Bamba set an all-time program record for blocks in a season by batting away 111 shots. He averaged 3.7 blocks per game, which ranked him No. 2 in the country for average block shots per game this season. He’s second only to Marshall’s Ajdin Penava, who averaged 3.94 blocks per game.

Part of the reason Bamba is a dynamic shot blocker is because of his size. He broke a combine record this year after he was measured to have a 7-foot-10 wingspan.

“It actually surprised myself,” Bamba said.

Bamba, a Harlem, New York, native, finished the season averaging a double-double (12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game) with Texas.

But for now, Bamba said he’s open to working out with as many teams as possible. He wants to make it clear that his passion for the game fuels his motivation to continue to get better.

“I think the biggest misconception about my game is my love for it,” Bamba said. “This is what I want to do. I owe this game my life. There’s no other way around it. This is what I want to do for the next 20 years of my life.”