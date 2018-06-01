Mo better Bulls? Big-man Mohamed Bamba states his case to be drafted No. 7

There’s about eight reasons to like Texas big man Mohamed Bamba as a legit top-tier NBA draft prospect.

Well, make that 7-feet, 10-inches of reasons.

That’s the wingspan for Bamba coming out of last month’s draft combine, which oh by the way, happens to be the largest wingspan ever measured at the combine.

But is that enough to draft him No. 7 overall for the Bulls?

A question that is being kicked around the Advocate Center on a daily basis since the regular season ended, and one that continued to gain more clarity.

Bamba interviewed with the Bulls last month at the combine in Chicago, and allowed the front office a second look on Friday, giving the organization a private workout to showcase his skills.

“We shot a lot of threes,’’ Bamba said of the process. “I shot OK from three. A lot of pick-and-pop, pick-and-roll. A lot of lobs. Some of the coaches had fun throwing me lobs.’’

Sure they did.

After all, what’s not fun in lobs to a 7-10 wingspan?

But the Bulls don’t need lobs. They need defense. Specifically, rim protection. Go ahead and check the boxes for Bamba in that category.

In his 30 games with the Longhorns, Bamba set the school record with 111 blocks, averaging 3.7 denials a game. The Bulls are coming off a 2017-18 campaign in which they were last in the league in blocks (3.5 per game), as well as tied for last in allowing a .542 field goal percentage for the opposition.

In other words, they made life very easy in the paint.

“I mean when you look at all the categories that they struggled in, those are all things that I can step in and impact immediately,’’ Bamba said. “They were either last or second [to last] in blocked shots. I think of myself as a pretty good shot blocker. I feel like I can step in immediately and have an impact with this organization.’’

So well-spoken, defensive-minded and possibly still there at No. 7?

Now it’s pump-the-brakes time.

Offensively, Bamba is raw to say the least. Yes, he showed an ability to be a 7-footer with outside range, but not consistent enough to come even close to Lauri Markkanen’s outside skillset.

Then there’s the concerns of his physicality and scouts pointing out that he seemed to float around with no purpose far too often.

Bamba once again defended his motor and passion on Friday, pointing out that sometimes outsiders like to draw a parallel between a player with many outside interests like himself, to somehow not having that passion for the game.

He is off-the-charts intelligent, speaks more than a handful of languages and dialects, but made it very clear that he’s basketball first.

“I owe this game my life,’’ Bamba has now said on several occasions.

Finally, the reality facing the Bulls is there’s a strong chance he won’t even make it past the top five in the draft come June 21, let alone slip to No. 7. After all, it’s hard to pass up the way he can change the game at least on the defense end.

“My assessment is they have a lot of talent in a lot of different areas and this is a team for the future,’’ Bamba said, when asked about a possible slide to No. 7. “It’s a very young team and I can see myself playing here.’’