Mock Draft 1.0: Why the Bears will take Notre Dame G Quenton Nelson in Round 1

In the last six weeks, the Bears have made two moves that point toward the team considering Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson with the eighth pick in the draft.

In January, new head coach Matt Nagy hired Nelson’s college coach, offensive line guru Harry Hiestand, for the same role on his staff. Last week, general manager Ryan Pace decided he wouldn’t pick up the $8 million option on four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton’s contract, rendering him a free agent and creating a gaping hole where there’d been none before.

It’s too simplistic to think that Nelson was the driver for either decision, but those connections shouldn’t be dismissed. Neither should the reviews of Nelson, who could be a generational talent. Last week, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. compared him to Steve Hutchinson, who was one of the 15 finalists for induction into this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Kiper doesn’t think Nelson still be on the board when the Bears draft eighth.

“You just watch him — he just destroys people at the collegiate level,” Kiper said. “Steve Hutchinson … is a good comp. had a great career in the NFL. I went back and looked at their size, their strength, their physical attributes, athletic numbers and they were very comparable.”

Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson goes up against Southern California defensive tackle Brandon Pili in Octboer. (AP)

For the 6-5, 328-pound Nelson to be worth the No. 8 overall pick, though, he’d have to live up to that lofty projection. While teams are always looking for a franchise-shaping tackle, history shows that most general managers wouldn’t consider drafting a guard so high.

Since the Jets drafted Dave Cadigan No. 8 30 years ago, only two players selected in the top eight have gone on to spend their careers exclusively at guard. A whopping 34 top-eight players have appeared at tackle.

The Redskins took Iowa’s Brandon Scherff No. 5 overall in 2015, thinking the 6-5 player could fit at guard or tackle. He played tackle in minicamp but moved to guard that August. He’s starred there for three seasons, reaching the Pro Bowl the last two.

The only other top-eight guard didn’t work out so well. The Cardinals selected Jonathan Cooper seventh in 2013, but traded him three years later, along with a second-round pick, for Patriots outside linebacker Chandler Jones. The Patriots cut Cooper four weeks into the season; at the end of it, so did the Browns. He found a home in Dallas last season, starting 13 games, but is no one’s idea of a draft success.

Pace has an affinity for loud athleticism, as evidenced by his selections of Mitch Trubisky, Leonard Floyd and Kevin White in the first round. But he’s also shown an appetite for beef, drafting offensive linemen Cody Whitehair and Hroniss Grasu and defensive linemen Eddie Goldman and Jonathan Bullard on the second day of the draft.

The Bears have two months before they have to decide if Nelson will join the list.