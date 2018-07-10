More bad news on, off field for White Sox

Not a day, it seems, certainly not a week, goes by without fresh White Sox injury news.

On Tuesday, the team returned home after a 2-8 road trip to announce one of the hottest hitters in baseball, their very own Avisail Garcia, was returning to the disabled list.

From the minor league side, in the land where the Sox future rests, general manager Rick Hahn said outfield prospect Micker Adolfo suffered a setback during his throwing program and will undergo Tommy John Surgery and be out 8-10 months.

Adolfo suffered a sprained UCL during spring training and rather than go under the knife he got 334 plate appearances at Class A Winston-Salem (where he batted .283/.368.466 with 11 homers and 50 RBI) as a designated hitter to keep the offensive side of his development moving, knowing the surgery was possible. So this wasn’t a stunner.

Bruce Rondon returns to the mound after throwing a wild pitch with the bases loaded during the sixth inning Tuesday, July 10, 2018, in Chicago. Kolten Wong scored. (AP)

But still, how much more can a team that fell to 30-61 Tuesday with a 14-2 loss to the Cardinals take? Even pitching coach Don Cooper was out Tuesday after having minor surgery on his hand.

It’s been that kind of year.

Garcia going to the DL with a hamstring strain wasn’t a surprise, either, not after seeing him slow up running down the first base line in Houston Sunday.

Under different circumstances, this might have been a nice time to call up Eloy Jimenez, their prized outfield prospect, but Jimenez needs 7-10 days before returning from the adductor strain that silenced any buzz about a possible July call-up.

The injuries to prospects, almost too numerous to list, and coupled with the major league team’s performance, have issued a reality check about contention happening in the next two seasons.

“It’s been a tough year from a health standpoint,’’ Hahn said. “At the same time we know if you have a great number of prospects, the odds of some or multiple of them getting hurt are higher.

“[It also] reinforces some of the tenants or mantra you’ve heard us repeat from the start of this entire rebuild going back the last 18 months. We need to build depth, enough redundancy within our own system so when things like this happen we have alternatives.’’

On the field, the struggle continued on the first night of five-game homestand. Shortstop Tim Anderson’s error on a routine ground ball led to an unearned run in the fifth, and in a seven-run sixth the Cardinals blew it open on .167 hitter Dexter Fowler’s grand slam against Hector Santiago, an inning with runs on an Omar Narvaez passed ball, a Bruce Rondon wild pitch between Narvaez’ feet and a bases-loaded walk by Rondon – one his three free passes.

There’s a long ways to go, but Hahn says the injuries to the aforementioned as well as Jake Burger’s, Dane Dunning’s, Luis Robert’s, Zack Burdi’s to name a few more, don’t alter the outlook for when the Sox will be competitive.

“No, it doesn’t,’’ Hahn said. “It’s been precisely that, a window. So it’s not like a start date that we need it to be on this specific time on this specific date we need to be ready to win. It’s more during this time frame we expect to be in a position to contend annually. Obviously on certain players who haven’t been able to give us full seasons, the jury might still be out going into next offseason on exactly how and when they matriculate to being contributing big leaguers on a championship club. But in general, the breadth and the depth of the prospects and the ceilings of the prospects still keeps us on relatively the same time frame that we put out there. Until these guys get to Chicago, though, and are performing in Chicago and we’ve augmented them properly through free agency or trades, it’s impossible to say they’re going to start winning on this date. There’s still work that needs to be done.”