“More definition” a positive for Yu Darvish, Cubs

At least Yu Darvish knows what’s wrong. For Cubs manager Joe Maddon, that’s a good thing.

After a second opinion that followed a bullpen session in Los Angeles that didn’t go well, Darvish was diagnosed with a right elbow impingement and inflammation. On the disabled list since May 23, Darvish received a cortisone shot and will be re-evaluated.

To Maddon, it’s important for Darvish that he knows what he’s dealing with.

“Hopefully this relaxes his mind a little bit also, moving forward,” Maddon said. “Whenever you define a situation it always helps the human being deal with it better, I think. More definition. I haven’t spoken with him yet directly, so once I do I’ll know better. I always believe in, once you get whatever is bothering you defined, it normally does help.”

Yu Darvish looks on during a game earlier this season in Cincinnati. | Getty Images

Darvish got the second opinion from the Rangers’ Dr. Keith Meister, whom Darvish was treated by when he pitched for Texas. As for how that happened, Maddon said he didn’t know.

“I don’t even know if that’s how it came together or not. That’s just the history,” Maddon said. “That’s all that is. It happens a lot in the medical field. I don’t know how that was initiated, to be honest with you.”

The DL report

The news sounds good on Kris Bryant.

Maddon said Bryant is “doing well” and “still on target.” On the disabled list because of left shoulder inflammation, Bryant could return when he’s eligible Tuesday or maybe Wednesday.

“We’re not 100 percent sure but everything’s going in the right direction,” Maddon said. “There’d be no sense in pushing it if he’s not 100 percent ready, but there’s a chance that he will be.”

Carl Edwards Jr. (right shoulder inflammation) threw 19 pitches over two-thirds of an inning on Friday for Class AAA Iowa. Maddon said the velocity was normal and the Cubs wanted Edwards to be around 20 pitches. Edwards, Maddon said, should be “fine” pitching again Sunday or Monday.

The Strop impact

The Cubs bullpen has gone through a lot of turnover and injuries so far. One constant has been Pedro Strop, which Maddon recognized Saturday.

“You’re always looking for the anchors and Stropy has (been),” Maddon said. “Stropy right now might be pitching as well as I’ve seen him for consecutive outings. But beyond that, that’s just how he is. He’s always even-keeled, a lot of fun for the other guys. Great worker, so he sets a great example on top of everything else.”

Strop, acquired with Jake Arrieta from Baltimore on July 2, 2013, has a 2.76 ERA in 33 appearances.

“He makes a big difference,” Maddon said. “Any time you get a veteran anchor in the bullpen it should matter. It does matter.”