More really nice lake trout at Navy Pier: Fish of the Week

Jason Ruud and friends didn’t do much perch fishing on Christmas Eve at Navy Pier, but they had bonus presents of lake trout.

First came a 30-inch, 8.5-pound laker on a fathead on 8-pound line. Fifteen minutes later his friend John Opyt caught this 15-pound laker.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).