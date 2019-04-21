Morel of Week, hummingbirds, wood duck, turkey beard: Notes, Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

MOREL OF THE WEEK

Jack Hennessy, who does “Braising the Wild,” texted this last Sunday. Of course, he lives in Kansas. With that, we will begin MOTW for this spring. MOTW, the celebration of photos and stories of morel mushrooms around Chicago outdoors, runs as warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email BowmanOutside@gmail.net.

“I just wanted to share few bird photos from the local cemetery pond. (Wood duck photo below.) Some hummingbird sightings have been reported in the area, time to clean those hummingbird feeders hang them up.” Jim McGowan, Alsip

A: Did it an hour after receiving McGowan’s note.

16.0625: Inches of the longest turkey beard of a bird harvested in Illinois, according to National Wild Turkey Federation records. Joseph Winter bagged his turkey April 26, 2009 in white County.

Turkey hunting: North zone, second season through Thursday, third, Friday-May 1; south, third, through Wednesday; fourth, Thursday-May 1.

Now: Remaining spring turkey permits on sale over the counter, click here for more info

Through April 30: Applications (limit of one) accepted for first lottery for resident firearm and muzzleloader deer hunting, click here for more info

