Morels and a pair of shed antlers: Special enough for special Morel of the Week

Pete Banach with a pair of shed antlers and a mess of morels in only an hour of looking last week. Provided

After the rains last week, morels erupted. Pete Banach had a special outing, including finding a pair of shed antlers.

“Will County!!!!!!,” he messaged. “They are popping. Got to my spot after work. . . . That was only an hour of looking.”

