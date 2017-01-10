MORRISSEY: Cubs’ looooooooong wait for the playoffs is almost over

Last year is here.

The Cubs spent the entire 2017 regular season waiting to reprise the 2016 playoffs. They yawned. They tapped their feet impatiently. They stared absently at their cell phones.

The regular season was something to get through, the postseason something to live for — the difference between attending a lecture on skydiving and jumping out of an airplane.

Joe Maddon might not have said any of that outright this season, but there was no mistaking the meaning in almost everything the Cubs manager uttered and did: Just get us to the playoffs.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon gives a fist-bump in the dugout prior to a game against the Diamondbacks in August. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

It’s here. After a bumpy regular season, equal parts head-scratching and fist-bumping, it’s finally here. Starting Friday in Washington, the Cubs face the Nationals in a best-of-five N.L. Division Series. Their hope is that now, with the bright lights on, they’ll revert back to being the dominant team that won the World Series last season.

They’re not the favorites to win it all again. Heck, they might not even be favorites to win their first series. But whatever the cockiness equivalent of muscle memory is – big-stage memory? – the Cubs think they have it. And in Maddon’s world, you can believe something into being.

The cast is mostly the same. Anthony Rizzo. Kris Bryant. Javy Baez. Jake Arrieta. Addison Russell. Jon Lester. Kyle Hendricks. Kyle Schwarber. Willson Contreras. And so on. All the names that will forever give Cubs fans a warm feeling.

But will the team be able to dig deep and extract the award-winning performances from last season? That’s the question. The starting pitching hasn’t been nearly as reliable as it was last season. Arrieta is still dealing with the effects of a hamstring injury. Lester had ugly, big-run losses pop up throughout the year. On the offensive side, Schwarber had a horrific first half, and Ben Zobrist wasn’t nearly been the player he was in 2016.

There was something not quite right about this team for much of the season, and lots of ink and air time was spent trying to explain it. A World Series hangover? Possibly. Other teams simply improving? Probably. Even when the Cubs did start winning regularly, they feasted on lesser opponents and struggled against better teams.

But it’s not being Pollyannaish to suggest that the same Cubs team that was two games under .500 at the All-Star break can play its best ball in the playoffs. It will involve flipping a switch, a rare ability in sports. Beating up on the Braves, Pirates, Brewers, Mets, Cardinals, Rays and Reds in September is not the same as facing the National League’s best in October. The Cubs are going to have to raise their game if they want 2016: The Sequel.

I don’t believe they’re the best team in the baseball, but I believe they believe they are. And that might be enough to get them beyond whatever their issues have been this season. The Nationals have better pitching, though their ace, Max Scherzer, had to leave Saturday’s game against the Pirates because of a hamstring “tweak.” Will Scherzer’s and Arrieta’s hammies cancel each other out? The Indians and Dodgers have more complete teams than the Cubs do. But when all these teams look at the Cubs, they surely see a defending World Series champion that hasn’t lost its strut, despite evidence that indicates it shouldn’t be strutting.

Everything starts with Maddon, who talked in August about wanting to face the then-streaking Dodgers in the postseason. He projects three things: confidence, purpose and what is this guy smoking? In much of what he says is the suggestion that he knows something that nobody else knows. Whatever he comes up with might not work, might even blow up in his face, but the fact that he thought it up gives him – and a segment of Cubs fans – comfort.

It’s often said that the line between genius and madness is paper thin. So what will Maddon do to win a playoff game in dramatic fashion and what will he do to make you want to commit unspeakable acts on your television set? Both are going to happen in the playoffs. There are constants in this world. One of them is Joe, in all his Joe-ness.

Whichever side you’re on in the discussion of the importance of the regular season, it was humorous how Maddon’s message shifted in 2017 depending on how his team was playing.

When the Cubs were struggling, the theme was, “It doesn’t matter how you get to the playoffs, just that you get there.’’

When the Cubs were winning, the theme was, “We’ve really got it going now!”

The Cubs are going to the playoffs, and they appear to have it going. Where are they going? To Washington. And, if they have their way, to 2016.

Wait till last year? It’s here.