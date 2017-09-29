MORRISSEY: Mitch Trubisky’s time had better be here now

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It wasn’t completely Mike Glennon’s fault Thursday night, but even if he were only one percent to blame, it’s beyond the point of mattering.

He simply can’t be the Bears quarterback anymore.

If trying to win football games is the idea, and sources say it is, then Mitch Trubisky needs to be the Bears’ starter as soon as possible. Halftime of Thursday’s Bears-Packers game would have been soon enough.

The team can’t move the ball consistently with Glennon under center. It just can’t. It’s possible that starting Trubisky the next game, against the Vikings on Oct. 9, won’t bring a significantly different outcome than it would have under Glennon. It’s also possible that pieces of the rookie quarterback will have to be raked off the field like autumn leaves.

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews sacks Bears quarterback Mike Glennon in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Glennon fumbled on the play, and the Packers recovered. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

But anything, including human sacrifice, is better than this. That’s where we’re at with this offense. Please make it stop.

The Bears took on the Packers with one arm behind their backs Thursday, the arm being their complete inability to advance the football. The result was an embarrassing 35-14 loss at Lambeau Field that should have immediate ramifications.

If the Bears don’t switch from Glennon to Trubisky before the Vikings game, there might be rioting in the streets of Chicago. General manager Ryan Pace should make the change for no other reason than to save face. He gave Glennon $18.5 million in guaranteed money, and it looks more ridiculous every day. He also took Trubisky with the second overall pick in the draft. What would Pace prefer to hear about during the next nine days?

After two interceptions and two fumbles by Glennon on Thursday, the Bears surely are contemplating a change. Right? Right?

“We need to make a lot of changes,’’ coach John Fox said. “We’ll evaluate everything. We’ve got a lot of work to do here before we line up against Minnesota on Monday night. We’re going to look at everything.’’

Thursday’s game devolved into complete slapstick in the first quarter. There was:

† A fumble by Glennon on a Clay Matthews sack on the Bears’ first offensive snap of the night, giving the Packers the ball at the Bears’ 3-yard line. Glennon held on to the ball too long.

† A low snap that hit an unprepared Glennon in the shin, causing the ball to ricochet across the line of scrimmage where it was recovered by the Packers.

† A third-and-11 from the Bears’ 14 in which the Bears, in disarray, had to call a timeout. On the next play, Glennon threw a pass over the middle to Jordan Howard that went for seven yards. I repeat, the Bears needed 11 yards for a first down. Punt.

Thursday’s game was delayed 48 minutes after the first quarter because of lightning and rain. It was as if someone up there had seen enough of what the Bears had offered.

They could have pulled the plug on Glennon after the embarrassing loss in Tampa Bay in Week 2 but chose not to. But the evidence keeps building that he can’t move the offense. If you had to make a highlight package of his top plays, you’d have to enter it in the Short Film category.

Glennon had a bad interception in the second quarter, a pass intended for receiver Markus Wheaton that wasn’t in the neighborhood. He threw a touchdown pass before the half when the Bears had to open up the offense down 21-0. When a game is close, they don’t trust him to go deep. They went to their close-to-the-vest approach in the second half, and Glennon threw another pick in the third quarter.

He has played himself out of a job.

Why didn’t the Bears give Trubisky some snaps in Thursday’s game?

“I don’t think it was the ideal time,’’ Fox said.

Rodgers has a history of making every Bears quarterback look worthless and weak, so in that sense, Glennon was no different Thursday than Jay Cutler, Brian Hoyer and any other victim before him. But the most recent wound always hurts the most.

Get Trubisky ready for the Vikings. When the Packers visit Soldier Field on Nov. 12, let’s see what the kid can do. Whatever he does has to be better than the alternative.

