Most Houston Texans players take a knee after owner’s comment

Only 10 active Houston Texans players stood for the national anthem with the rest of the team kneeling down on Sunday

The Texans had indicated there would be some type of protest after comments by owner Bob McNair. McNair has issued two apologies and is attempting to explain his comments after a story in ESPN The Magazine this week revealed that he said “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” during a meeting of NFL owners about players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

There were reports the Texans would consider staying in the locker room for the anthem, but the entire team took the field about 10 minutes before kickoff. When the anthem started more than half the active roster took a knee.

The majority of Seattle’s defensive line continued to sit as it has for most of the season.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia players Malcom Jenkins and Rodney McLeod raised their fists. Kneeling on the 49ers sideline were Eric Reid, Eli Harold, Adrian Colbert and Marquise Goodwin.

Chargers tackle Russell Okung raised a fist at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

At Cincinnati, the Colts joined arms on the sideline, and in the final NFL game in London this season, almost all of the Vikings and Browns stood arm-in-arm during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Save The Queen.”

