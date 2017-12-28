Most popular Sun-Times sports stories of 2017

There was arguably no team more hyped up in Chicago than the Cubs who were coming off a World Series championship season. So it’s not surprising that seven of the top 10 sports stories on the Chicago Sun-Times website were Cubs related.

The Cubs and Bears were the two most read about teams in 2017, according to Sun-Times data. While the Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox trailed shortly behind.

You have clicked and read, and now here are our 10 most popular stories of 2017, according to Sun-Times analytics:

June 21

Our most read story of 2017 was a scoop about players steering Jimmy Butler away from joining the Cavaliers after the former Bulls star was reportedly eyeing Cleveland as a potential landing spot. Butler made it clear to general manager Gar Forman and vice president of basketball operations John Paxson that he wanted to stay with the Bulls during their rebuild, but he was ultimately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for three players.

July 13

In a shocking blockbuster move, the Cubs landed trading-block prize Jose Quintana from the White Sox on Thursday for a four-player package that includes their top two prospects. It was unclear who immediately won the trade. The Cubs added a solid pitcher to bolster their rotation, while the White Sox added two prospects to help with their rebuild.

June 17

The Cubs opened a series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Fans quickly noticed that the Cubs were wearing different uniforms. On June 14, the Cubs and Pirates wore powder-blue to raise awareness about prostate cancer during Father’s Day weekend. The following game, the Cubs wore the uniforms once worn by Chicago Negro league team the Leland Giants — named after owner-manager Frank Leland.

One more look at throwback unis (jersey model: Lester Strode). Source: Cubs removed all scissors from clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/f8CEH8KDEb — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) June 16, 2017

June 8

Addison Russell and the Cubs released separate statements after the Chicago Sun-Times first reported that Major League Baseball plans to investigate the domestic violence allegations made against the Cubs shortstop. Russell called the accusations against him “false and hurtful.”

October 10

Mike Ditka’s appearance on Westwood One’s Monday Night Football pregame show with Jim Gray before the Vikings-Bears game quickly took a turn for the worst. One would have thought Ditka — a proud supporter of President Donald Trump — would’ve talked about the potential he saw in Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky, but instead he delved into the national anthem protest controversy.

At one point, Ditka said: “There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of. Now maybe I’m not watching it as carefully as other people.”

July 13

Maybe no baseball player this side of Barry Bonds changed his appearance more than Sammy Sosa during his playing days. Since his retirement, though, Sosa’s countenance has undergone some drastic changes. Those that don’t see him on a day-to-day basis might even go so far as to call the makeover alarming, and that was the case after an interview for ESPN Deportes about the All-Star Home Run Derby where he looked drastically whiter.

October 9

After the impact of a foul ball broke five bones and tore a hole in a sinus, John “Jay” Loos sued the Cubs and MLB for the injuries he sustained while attending a ballgame in April.

“I don’t want anybody to have to go through what I’ve been going through,” Loos said Monday, urging the Cubs and all teams in the league to extend protective netting the length of the dugouts on each side of the field.

July 26

After John Lackey gave up a two-out, two-run double to White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon in a frustrating second inning, he could be seen bumping Anthony Rizzo as he passed him in the dugout. Rizzo and Lackey then engaged in a brief, animated discussion that for a moment looked heated. Lackey explained the altercation after the game.

June 28

Miguel Montero took responsibility for ripping pitcher Jake Arrieta for his slow delivery to the plater after the Nationals dominated the Cubs in June. But he didn’t back down from what he said.

“Sometimes people can’t handle the truth,” Montero said. “That’s my biggest issue. I’m just straightforward, man, a straight shooter. I’m not going to say you’re pretty when you’re ugly.”

Soon after Montero was designated for assignment by the Cubs and then picked up by the Toronto Blue Jays.

April 13

Believed to be the priciest in baseball history, the Cubs revealed their first-ever World Series rings in April. The rings, which were designed with input from players, feature 108 diamonds — marking the 108 years between World Series titles for the Cubs.

Just missed the cut…

Our top Blackhawks story: Marian Hossa out for 2017-18 season; skin disorder could end career

June 21

Blackhawks fans were shocked when news broke in June that Marian Hossa would miss the 2017-18 season and his career could be over because of what he called a “progressive skin disorder” and what team doctor Michael Terry described as the “dramatic nature” and “decreasing effectiveness” of the medication he has been taking.

August 6

Ken “Hawk” Harrelson sounded off on Wrigley Field and made it clear that he’ll never return to the North Side ballpark “ever.”

“I’ll tell you this much: I’ll never go back to Wrigley Field again,” Harrelson said in August. “Worst press box, worst booths for television. It’s a joke; it really is. And so Jason [Benetti] is getting ready for those three at Wrigley. I will never step foot in that ballpark again. Ever.”

Our top Bears story: Bears’ Zach Miller has emergency surgery to fix artery in knee

October 30

Bears tight end Zach Miller suffered a gruesome knee injury after landing wrong after jumping in an attempt to catch a touchdown pass. Miller was immediately transported to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery to save his leg from amputation.