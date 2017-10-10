Mother Nature could force Cubs to face Strasburg in Game 4

A rainout of Game 4 of the National League Division Series could be a blessing for the Nationals, who, trailing the Cubs 2 games to 1 and facing elimination, could turn to Game 1 starter Stephen Strasburg on what would have been an open travel day Wednesday.

Rain was in the forecast for much of the late afternoon and evening Tuesday, threatening to delay or postpone Game 4 at Wrigley Field (4:38 p.m., TBS, 670-AM, 1000-AM). Right-hander Tanner Roark (13-11, 4.67 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Nats Tuesday. Strasburg (15-4, 2.52), who was dominant with two runs allowed (none earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 in the Cubs’ 3-0 victory Friday at Nationals Park, would pitch with four days full rest.

If weather permits and should the Nationals even the series Tuesday, Strasburg would start on five days rest in Game 5 in Washington.

It was too soon for manager Dusty Baker to commit to to Strasburg before Game 4.

Stephen Strasburg shares a light moment with home plate umpire Cory Blaser during Game 1 of the NLDS in Washington. (AP)

“We’re not sure,” Baker said Tuesday. “So we don’t know the weather, it’s not raining yet, but they talk like it’s going to really rain. So you know, we’ll see.

“That process would start with [pitching coach] Mike Maddux and myself. Then we would talk to Stras. You’d have to change guys bullpen around. Guys have routines.”

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Game 4 starter Jake Arrieta would start Game 4 Tuesday or Wednesday.