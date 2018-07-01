Much improved at the plate, Jon Lester homers for Cubs

When Jon Lester was in the American League with the Red Sox and Athletics, his only duty was to pitch.

He didn’t care about hitting, and even in interleague games didn’t sweat his swing too much because of teammates like David Ortiz and Dustin Pedroia. In fact, Lester said he would only start taking batting practice a week before playing in a National League park.

That showed when he played in the AL and carried over to the beginning of his Cubs tenure, when he began his career 0 for 66 before finally getting his first-ever hit in 2015. But since then, Lester has vastly improved at the plate, and there was more proof Sunday when he hit a three-run homer off Lance Lynn.

“Close your eyes enough and swing hard enough you’ll eventually run into one,” Lester joked. “No, it’s cool. Obviously being over here and actually having to be responsible for that nine-hole, it’s important. It’s important to have good at-bats. I feel like I’ve done that, regardless of the outcome. I’ve had good at-bats and haven’t been just a one-pitch out guy.”

Lester’s improvement has given him two career homers and seven RBIs this season. He knows he can change the game with his bat, whether it’s by hitting a homer or laying down a perfect bunt.

“I feel like I worked on my bunting a lot and I feel like I’m pretty good at that,” Lester said. “The hitting stuff will always be a bonus.”

On the mound, Lester went five-plus innings and allowed four runs (two earned) to win his NL-best 11th game. He’s won seven straight starts, and is the first Cubs pitcher to do that since Jake Arrieta won eight from Aug. 11-Sept. 11, 2015.

Russell exits

Shortstop Addison Russell departed after colliding with third baseman Javier Baez during the sixth inning. Russell’s left hand and middle-finger, the same one that had been bothering him, was stepped on during the play. Russell and Baez were both going for an Eduardo Escobar pop-up down the third-base line when the two ran into each other.

Manager Joe Maddon said “he would think” it would be possible for Russell to play Tuesday against Detroit but wasn’t sure.

Swing big

Baez has been mentioned as a potential contestant for the home run derby. Some worry the event can warp a player’s swing. Maddon wasn’t having any of that, and endorsed Baez’s participation, saying people watching would enjoy his presence there as much as the Cubs infielder would.

“It gives me something to do on that Monday night. I’ll be watching that,” Maddon said. “I have no issues with that, especially our guys not being long in the tooth. I think they can handle something like that.”

In brief

Reliever Brian Duensing was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder fatigue. Dillon Maples was recalled from Iowa to take Duensing’s spot.

– Jeff Garlin sang the seventh-inning stretch with Itamar Steiner, the Cubs’ 40th-round draft pick.