Too soon to judge Moncada as switch hitter, White Sox hitting coach says

If switch-hitter Yoan Moncada’s struggles from the right side of the plate continue, the notion that he should scrap switch-hitting and stick to batting left-handed could gain some traction.

For right now, though, give that thought a rest, hitting coach Todd Steverson says. For Steverson, it’s much too soon to even discuss it and “make a judgment on the right side.’’

“When you’re 23 and this is your second full season (playing baseball in the U.S.), you don’t want to give up on something that’s a potential asset before you’ve exhausted every option and say this might not be a thing to do,’’ Steverson said. “Right now, give him time.’’

Batting left-handed against Indians right-hander Adam Plutko in the first inning Tuesday, Moncada homered to center field to give the Sox a 1-0 lead. Switch-hitter Yolmer Sanchez homered on the next pitch.

Yoan Moncada singles in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 1, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)

Right now, the numbers for Moncada on the right side aren’t good, though.

In his young career, Moncada entered Tuesday with a .247/.340/.452 hitting line with 14 homers in 357 plate appearances betting left-handed. Batting right he was at .192/.264/.292 with two homers in 144 plate appearances, including a .153 average this season. The differences in the power numbers, and OPS differences (.799 and .560) are considerable.

“He works on it every day,’’ Steverson said. “We talk about it quite a bit. It’s a matter of having better thought processes. It’s a feeling.’’

Moncada’s strikeout rates this season, 37.9 percent right-handed and 34.2 percent left-handed, have climbed in the last week, prompting manager Rick Renteria to defend him by questioning umpires’ ball-strikes in recent games.

If there is something good to take away, it’s that Moncada isn’t chasing pitches, Steverson said.

“His strikeouts aren’t east and west, they’re more north and south,’’ Steverson said. “He’s not chasing off the plate or in off the plate, which tells me he knows the lane the balls are on. It’s a matter of recognition of height. You’re seeing balls [missed] underneath the barrel.’’

Bullish on top Sox’ pick

In middle infielder Nick Madrigal, who is playing in the College World Series for Oregon State, the Sox got who general manager Rick Hahn calls “arguably the best all-around college player in the country” with the fourth overall pick in the draft last week.

“Tremendous feel for the barrel. Does the little things well,” Hahn said. “Saw it in super regional, hitting behind the runner, pulling off the hit and run, plus speed, defensively ability with very strong chance to be a premium defender up the middle, and an important cog at the top of the lineup.”

Madrigal technically isn’t a prospect yet because he hasn’t signed, but that didn’t stop FanGraphs from compiling a new list with recent draftees. FanGraphs lists Madrigal No. 33.

“It becomes a scouting cliché but we want well-rounded baseball players, guys with the ability to beat you both offensively and defensively and ability to beat you with their speed,” Hahn said. “And Nick fits right into that mold.”

Also new on the FanGraphs top 100 are catcher Zack Collins at 75, outfielder Micker Adolfo at 86 and right-hander Dane Duning at 91. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez (4), right-hander Michael Kopech (15) and outfielder Luis Robert (17) are the Sox’ top prospects.

Relief!

The White Sox bullpen entered their game against the Indians Tuesday night with 19 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings dating to the ninth inning last Tuesday at Minnesota. The pen owned a 2.08 ERA in June, the third-best mark in the major leagues.