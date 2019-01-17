Muskie show leads Week 2 of outdoors shows: Chicago outdoors

Well, winter will be here in all its glory for this weekend of outdoor shows.

I had planned to do the Muskie Expo Chicago at Pheasant Run on Saturday or Sunday, but that may be on hold depending on what the weather does or doesn’t do. The muskie show is one of my favorites.

Muskie anglers are most like duck hunters on many levels, so generally the sorts interesting to talk to or observe in the wild (or at shows).

I am not a huge muskie guy, but the stuff and whole strangeness of those who are hard-cores I find intriguing. Especially in recent years, the bigger and bigger baits are just something. And I always enjoy seeing what is the hot booth each year.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows this week:

*The Muskie Expo Chicago opens Friday and runs through Sunday at Pheasant Run in St. Charles. Click here for details.

*The Greater Chicago RV Show opens Friday and runs through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center. Click here for details.