Muskie in the snow from the Des Plaines River: Fish of the Week for Dan Kiska

Dan Kiska caught a rarity, a muskie from the Des Plaines River, to earn Fish of the Week honors. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Dan Kiska caught a muskie of 34 inches from the Des Plaines River on Feb. 17 in the snow.

“Totally worth sliding down the bank in after her,” the Rolling Meadows man emailed.

Yeah, that would be right,

