Must-see viewing? Cubs’ winter promises intrigue, if not star gazing

While the prime time stars such as Bryce Harper and Manny Machado get most of the marquee attention this winter, some of the Cubs’ biggest off-season issues look more like a lineup of late-night reruns as they head to this week’s general managers meetings.

No?

Who’s the boss? The Cubs went into the off-season with a lame-duck manager – the most successful in Cubs history – and a new hitting-coach tandem after firing manager Joe Maddon’s guy, Chili Davis, and watching the Brewers hire away assistant Andy Haines to be their top hitting coach.

The Cubs are expected to announce officially in the next few days that bench coach Brandon Hyde, pitching coach Jim Hickey and most of the rest of the staff is back.

The "wheelbarrow full of money" that business ops president Crane Kenney (left) has promised baseball ops president Theo Epstein from new local TV money is still a year away.

But with no sign that an extension for Maddon is a priority right now, the $6 million-a-year manager’s status could become a public focus by the time he does his media briefing at next month’s winter meetings.

The Big Bang Theory: In jettisoning Davis after one year, the Cubs brought Rangers coach Anthony Iapoce back to the organization, along with a renewed appreciation, it would seem, for the launch-angle approach that contributed to 34 percent more Cub homers in 2017 than in 2018.

Team president Theo Epstein said after the season that “the offense broke” and vowed to fix it.

Whatever the Cubs’ sixth hitting coach in eight seasons under Epstein can do to fix the feast-and-famine nature of a mostly young lineup, trying to add another polished hitter or two will be priority.

Could a young hitter such as Ian Happ or even — just maybe — Kyle Schwarber be used in a deal to better balance the lineup?

The Middle: Once the team’s clear-cut defensive strength, the Cubs’ middle infield is expected to undergo a transformation this winter as the Cubs explore the trade market for suspended shortstop Addison Russell before a potential non-tender decision at the end of the month.

When it was suggested in September that Russell, who was suspended 40 games under baseball’s domestic violence policy, might not play another game for the Cubs, one high-ranking official from a rival team said, “Then he’s not going to play another game for anybody.”

Could be an especially tough market for a player hampered by injuries and slumps the past two years, and who figures to command more than $4 million through arbitration unless he’s non-tendered.

With MVP/Gold Glove candidate Javy Baez able to move seamlessly to shortstop, second base is open for one of those added bats. A backup shortstop, beyond last week’s waiver claim of journeyman minor-leaguer Jack Reinheimer, becomes another need.

Walker Texas Ranger? The Cubs seem to be able to trade everyone else to the Rangers when necessary. Maybe that’s an exit strategy for some of the remaining salary left on Tyler Chatwood’s three-year deal after the right-hander set a dubious franchise record for walk rate and lost his starting job less than four months into Year One.

Star Trek: Capt. Kirk’s intergalactic dating audacity has nothing on Epstein’s aggressiveness when it comes to upgrading a baseball roster. But the Cubs are a couple dilithium crystals short of getting to warp speed for the likes of an expensive, ideal lineup fix such as Harper.

The Cubs’ luxury-tax hit is already at $204.7 million (of a $206 million 2019 threshold) with commitments to 13 players under contract ($164.6 million) and $40.1 million in projections for eight arbitration-eligible players.

The Cubs seem willing to exceed the threshold, but they’re still a year away from uncertain increases in TV revenue. It would take some combination of non-tenders, trades and creative financing to go big for free agents this winter.

The Wonder Years: The Cubs have averaged 97 wins over their franchise-record streak of four playoff seasons, and the World Series window for this group is one to three more years depending on your calculus.

Bottom line: Grab more popcorn and stay tuned.