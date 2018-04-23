Mystery on wheels: Cubs’ Ben Zobrist mum on whereabouts of World Series MVP car

CLEVELAND – Once in a while in November or December, somewhere on a road near Nashville, Tennessee, a glimpse can be had of the gleaming charcoal-gray 2016 Camaro convertible, with the happy, bearded man behind the wheel.

And then just as quickly it’s gone again.

Somewhere at home Ben Zobrist has the only World Series MVP trophy in history given to a Cub.

But the just-as-rare Chevy that goes to the annual winner?

“I’m not going to say,” said the Cubs’ veteran on the eve of the team’s return to the site of its historic Game 7 World Series victory less than two years ago.

The presentation of the car, with his wife by his side, is one of Zobrist’s more vivid memories from the night in Cleveland when they won the Cubs’ first World Series in 108 years, he said.

But the whereabouts of that cherished car will remain a mystery if he has anything to say about it. Or not say.

“I don’t want anybody trying to break in anywhere,” said Zobrist, whose Cubs open a two-game series against the Indians on Tuesday. “Like if I say, it’s at the Self Storage on Highway 96 – and, no, it’s not.”

Already smirking, he broke into a full smile at that one.

When the Cubs won in 1908, there weren’t championship trophies or rings for the victors, much less MVPs and the awards that go with them. The first World Series MVP was not selected until 1955.

So it’s not hard to see why Zobrist might be a bit protective of his special ride.

“I’m not giving away any hints,” said Zobrist, who was advised by a collector to store what’s essentially an historic artifact and “keep it nice.” He drives it occasionally just to keep it in good running condition, and only for special occasions.

“A couple times this offseason my wife and I went on a couple dates in it,” he said, before realizing it’s public knowledge that he lives in Franklin, Tennessee.

“OK, it’s in Tennessee somewhere,” he said. “There’s the hint.”