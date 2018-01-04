Naming a play-caller as head coach only way for Bears to guarantee QB stability

The Bears will interview their second defensive-minded head coach candidate in as many days Thursday when they meet with Vikings coordinator George Edwards in Minnesota.

The trend won’t continue — three offensive coaches are due to meet with the team before Sunday, and another next week. The Bears are still far more likely to settle on an offensive guru as head coach.

To those wondering why, the answer is a mere two words: Adam Gase.

In 2015, the Bears named Gase their fifth offensive coordinator in a seven-year span, following — count them off — Ron Turner, Mike Martz, Mike Tice and Aaron Kromer. Inheriting an inconsistent Jay Cutler, Gase helped mold perhaps the quarterback’s best season ever. Cutler set career highs in passer rating and, at least for one year, seemed to justify his giant contract extension.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace speaks Monday. Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

Six days after the 2015 season ended, Gase got his reward. The Dolphins named him head coach, hoping he could similarly revive the inconsistent Ryan Tannehill.

The Bears were powerless to stop him. They promoted quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains, who had a good relationship with Cutler, but the results were never the same. Monday, coach John Fox was fired — in part because his offense failed to gain traction after Gase left. Loggains joined Gase’s Dolphins staff late Wednesday as offensive coordinator.

Gase’s departure must have been instructive for Bears general manager Ryan Pace.

He wants to build a coaching staff that can mentor Mitch Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in whom he so believes. But there’s only one way to ensure that play-caller and quarterback are together for as long as the Bears hope — that’s by naming the play-caller the head coach. Coordinators, by contrast, can always be poached.

There are risks. Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who will be interviewed this week, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who will talk next week, have never been head coaches before.

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels were head coaches for two years apiece — and won 20 of 60 games.

If the Bears can feel comfortable that one of the four had the leadership qualities of a head coach, though, the reward of continuity would be hard to turn down. The head coach’s relationship with Trubisky would be literally unbreakable, even if a team swooped in to take the Bears’ coordinator.

Pace said Monday he believed Trubisky was intelligent and hard-working enough to transition to a new offensive system. The Bears hope it’s the last one he has to learn — but there’s only way to ensure it.