NASCAR announces 2020 Cup Series event at Chicagoland Speedway

NASCAR announced Tuesday significant changes to its 2020 Cup Series schedule, which will affect the regular season and playoffs. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

NASCAR announced Tuesday significant changes to its 2020 Cup Series schedule, which will affect the regular season and playoffs.

Chicagoland Speedway won’t be nearly as impacted as other venues by next season’s schedule overhaul.

After the Joliet racetrack moved its main event from September to June 30 this season, Chicagoland Speedway will host its 2020 Cup Series event on June 21.

The most notable change of next season’s schedule is with NASCAR’s Cup Series title race. The event, which was previously in Miami, will take place in Phoenix after the ISM Raceway received a $178 million makeover. It’s also scheduled for a week earlier than previous seasons on Nov. 8.

NASCAR also has Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosting July Fourth Weekend. The coveted spot was previously owned by Daytona International Speedway.

Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, will host back-to-back premier series events on June 27 and 28.

The Bristol Night Race, which is usually scheduled for August, was moved to Sept. 19, making it the final race of first round of the playoffs.

Check out NASCAR’s 2020 Cup Series schedule below

Feb. 16: Daytona 500

Feb. 23: Las Vegas

March 1: Auto Club (Fontana)

March 8: ISM Raceway (Phoenix)

March 15: Atlanta

March 22: Homestead

March 29: Texas

April 5: Bristol

April 19: Richmond

April 26: Talladega

May 3: Dover

May 9: Martinsville

May 16: All-Star Race

May 24: Charlotte

May 31: Kansas

June 7: Michigan

June 14: Sonoma

June 21: Chicago

June 27: Pocono

June 28: Pocono

July 5: Indianapolis

July 11: Kentucky

July 19: New Hampshire

Aug. 9: Michigan

Aug. 16: Watkins Glen

Aug. 23: Dover

Aug. 29: Daytona

Sept. 6: Darlington

Sept. 12: Richmond

Sept. 19: Bristol

Sept. 27: Las Vegas

Oct. 4: Talladega

Oct. 11: Charlotte Roval

Oct. 18: Kansas

Oct. 25: Texas

Nov. 1: Martinsville

Nov. 8 ISM Raceway