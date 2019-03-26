NASCAR announces 2020 Cup Series event at Chicagoland Speedway
NASCAR announced Tuesday significant changes to its 2020 Cup Series schedule, which will affect the regular season and playoffs.
Chicagoland Speedway won’t be nearly as impacted as other venues by next season’s schedule overhaul.
After the Joliet racetrack moved its main event from September to June 30 this season, Chicagoland Speedway will host its 2020 Cup Series event on June 21.
The most notable change of next season’s schedule is with NASCAR’s Cup Series title race. The event, which was previously in Miami, will take place in Phoenix after the ISM Raceway received a $178 million makeover. It’s also scheduled for a week earlier than previous seasons on Nov. 8.
NASCAR also has Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosting July Fourth Weekend. The coveted spot was previously owned by Daytona International Speedway.
Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, will host back-to-back premier series events on June 27 and 28.
The Bristol Night Race, which is usually scheduled for August, was moved to Sept. 19, making it the final race of first round of the playoffs.
Check out NASCAR’s 2020 Cup Series schedule below
Feb. 16: Daytona 500
Feb. 23: Las Vegas
March 1: Auto Club (Fontana)
March 8: ISM Raceway (Phoenix)
March 15: Atlanta
March 22: Homestead
March 29: Texas
April 5: Bristol
April 19: Richmond
April 26: Talladega
May 3: Dover
May 9: Martinsville
May 16: All-Star Race
May 24: Charlotte
May 31: Kansas
June 7: Michigan
June 14: Sonoma
June 21: Chicago
June 27: Pocono
June 28: Pocono
July 5: Indianapolis
July 11: Kentucky
July 19: New Hampshire
Aug. 9: Michigan
Aug. 16: Watkins Glen
Aug. 23: Dover
Aug. 29: Daytona
Sept. 6: Darlington
Sept. 12: Richmond
Sept. 19: Bristol
Sept. 27: Las Vegas
Oct. 4: Talladega
Oct. 11: Charlotte Roval
Oct. 18: Kansas
Oct. 25: Texas
Nov. 1: Martinsville
Nov. 8 ISM Raceway