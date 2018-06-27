NASCAR coming to Chicagoland Speedway this weekend

Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Hawk/Carlisle Ford, waits in the garage during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is coming to the Chicagoland Speedway this weekend. And it’s only by coincidence that the Joliet racetrack’s annual NASCAR event, called Stars and Stripes Weekend, falls the weekend before Independence Day on July 4.

Stars and Stripes Weekend, which begins Thursday, has four races leading up to the weekend’s main event on Sunday: The Overton’s 400.

The race, which consists of 267 laps, will draw in some of the biggest names in stock car racing, including Martin Truex Jr., Jimmy Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney.

This year’s winner will automatically punch their ticket for the championship playoff field that takes place later this fall.

Truex, a two-time defending champion at the Chicagoland Speedway, is a favorite to win the racing. Going into Sunday, his team has won two of the last three events and has finished fourth or better in four of his last five races overall.

But Blaney isn’t a racer that spectators should overlook. Although the 24-year-old hasn’t won a race in more than a year, he’s finished top-10 in three of the last six races.

Asked about being called the underdog, Blaney said his team doesn’t mind it — if anything it’s motivation.

“I think that’s pretty neat,” said Blaney, who has driven on Joliet’s track several times since 2013. “I’ve never been in the spotlight kind of guy — just not my personality. I think it’s kind of cool to be named a dark horse.”

Racetrack president Scott Paddock said that although he’s most excited for the Overton’s 400 race, there’s a lot of activities that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Paddock compared the Stars and Stripes Weekend to the Kentucky Derby and called the event a “bucket list item.”

“It’s about so much more than the racing action,” Paddock said. “It’s this larger than life festival with incredible pageantry.”

Sunday will kick off with singer Jim Cornelison singing the national anthem with a military flyer over.

“[All that] with the command to start your engines,” Paddock said, “I think it’s going to give you goosebumps and make you feel incredibly proud to be American.”

Even Bears All-Pro cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman is getting involved in the action. He’ll be the Honorary Pace Car Driver for Overton’s 400 race.

With all the excitement amounting to Sunday, there’s a lot to not overlook going on before then.

Besides the Overton’s 400, there’s the SCOTT 150 on Thursday, the Overton’s 225 on Friday, and the Overton’s 300 on Saturday.

There’s also a variety of musical performances and activities for children.

New this year is “The Sound Track at Chicagoland Speedway.” In an attempt to “bring Chicago to the Chicagoland Speedway,” racetrack president Scott Paddock said that they have transformed a few of Chicago’s L train cars into a stage, which is where musicians — like Country music singer Randy Houser and Josh Gallagher from The Voice — will perform.

Blaney is hosting a Kid’s Club Crew Chief event for the first time in Chicago. He’ll be interacting with young fans, teaching them about racing and reading them books.

“I feel like our sport is one of the best if not the best at interaction with fans from the athlete perspective whether that’s just seeing them at the racetrack in the infield or doing appearance away from the track,” Blaney said. “I feel like at the track stuff when we’re doing our job that’s another part of our job is interacting with fans.”

Paddock said he’s also excited for the “Freedom Walk,” which is a showcase of the U.S. history with military memorabilia and equipment dating back to the civil war.