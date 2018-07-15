Nate Jones making progress toward return to White Sox bullpen

Nate Jones was disappointed with his bullpen session Saturday. Well, just a little bit of it.

“We went 20 pitches and it went well. I was a little bit disappointed on the end because the last four or five wasn’t the control I would like,” Jones said. “But that will come along and I was pleased the way it felt.”

On the disabled list since June 13 with a pronator muscle strain in his right arm, Jones’ next step is to throw Tuesday. He’ll do that in Charlotte because of the all-star break, and the plan is for Jones to come close to simulating an inning by throwing warmups and then 15-20 pitches.

If that goes well, the next step could be a rehab assignment.

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Nate Jones during a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 31, 2018. The Chicago White Sox defeated the Royals 4-3. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

“Every day I have to pass x, y and z to get out on the field,” Jones said. “Hopefully we can continue to do that.”

Fortunately or not, Jones has experience recovering from an injury. That’s helping him get through this situation.

“It’s frustrating at the beginning because it’s happened and you have to go on the DL. Nobody wants to do that,” Jones said. “But there’s also a positive side to it that I’ve gone through this before and know what I need to do and the hard work it takes to get back.”

Good times for Abreu

Jose Abreu was cheering for France, and was quite pleased with their 4-2 win over Croatia that gave them the World Cup title.

“Believe me, I’m very happy. I’m very happy for France. I really like that team. I still remember the first time that they won a World Cup. It was in ’98 in France,” Abreu said through a translator. “I remember that team. It was a special moment. They won the championship on a Sunday too. I remember that moment and today’s game for them was very special. I’m really happy for them and I really like that team.”

Up next for Abreu is another special moment: representing the White Sox in Washington, D.C. at this week’s all-star festivities.

“Spend time with my family, just for them to enjoy the moment and enjoy being in the All-Star Game and to have the whole experience,” Abreu said. “For me, just to represent this organization.”

Neymar and Moncada

Teammates taped Neymar on Yoan Moncada’s nameplate over his locker because of Moncada’s reaction to getting hit in the right knee on a pickoff play during Saturday’s game. The joke is that Moncada looked like Neymar, whose diving and exaggerated writhing in pain after challenges became a meme during the World Cup.

Briefly

Sox manager Rick Renteria said it’s possible Avisail Garcia (strained right hamstring) could be back in Seattle after the all-star break.

– Daniel Palka’s homer was his fifth in his last 11 games.

– Bruce Rondon declined an outright assignment and has become a free agent.

– Jason Benetti called Sunday’s game on NBC Sports Chicago in place of Ken “Hawk” Harrelson, who was sick.