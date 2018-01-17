Nate Robinson joins Ice Cube’s BIG3 league

Whether it’s the NBA, G-League or now the BIG3, Nate Robinson just loves to play basketball.

The former Bulls guard is the latest to sign on as a captain for Ice Cube’s BIG3, a 3-on-3 league that begins its second season this summer.

The BIG3 released this statement on Tuesday:

Nate Robinson will join the BIG3 as a co-captain of Tri-State alongside Captain Jermaine O’Neal, the league announced today. The addition of Robinson to the BIG3 is yet another in a wave of recent signings made possible by the third co-captain roster spot available to each team in 2018. Baron Davis and Ron Artest were previously announced as off-season co-captain acquisitions for 3’s Company and Killer 3s respectively. With Robinson’s signing, five co-captain spots remain. Former Bulls guard Nate Robinson will play in the BIG3 league this summer. (Getty Images)

Just last month, Robinson was shopping his services to NBA teams, most notably the Bulls. The three-time winner of the NBA’s slam-dunk contest hasn’t played in the league since 2015.

But that hasn’t stopped the 5-9 dynamo him from exhibiting his hoops magic elsewhere.

In addition to Robinson, the BIG3 has put together quite a lineup of captains and coaches. Among them: Allen Iverson, Corey Maggette, Chauncey Billups, Clyde Drexler, Gary Payton, Brian Scalabrine, Charles Oakley, Stephen Jackson, George “The Iceman” Gervin, and Rick Barry.