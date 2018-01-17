Nate Robinson joins Ice Cube’s BIG3 league
Whether it’s the NBA, G-League or now the BIG3, Nate Robinson just loves to play basketball.
The former Bulls guard is the latest to sign on as a captain for Ice Cube’s BIG3, a 3-on-3 league that begins its second season this summer.
The BIG3 released this statement on Tuesday:
Nate Robinson will join the BIG3 as a co-captain of Tri-State alongside Captain Jermaine O’Neal, the league announced today. The addition of Robinson to the BIG3 is yet another in a wave of recent signings made possible by the third co-captain roster spot available to each team in 2018. Baron Davis and Ron Artest were previously announced as off-season co-captain acquisitions for 3’s Company and Killer 3s respectively. With Robinson’s signing, five co-captain spots remain.
Just last month, Robinson was shopping his services to NBA teams, most notably the Bulls. The three-time winner of the NBA’s slam-dunk contest hasn’t played in the league since 2015.
But that hasn’t stopped the 5-9 dynamo him from exhibiting his hoops magic elsewhere.
In addition to Robinson, the BIG3 has put together quite a lineup of captains and coaches. Among them: Allen Iverson, Corey Maggette, Chauncey Billups, Clyde Drexler, Gary Payton, Brian Scalabrine, Charles Oakley, Stephen Jackson, George “The Iceman” Gervin, and Rick Barry.