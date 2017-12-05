Though he’s 33 and hasn’t played an NBA game in more than two years, former Bulls guard Nate Robinson feels he still has something left in the tank.
The 5-9 scoring dynamo offered his services on Instagram to NBA teams and singled out the Bulls as really needing his “hard work.”
Robinson had a tryout with the Minnesota Timberwolves and coach Tom Thibodeau before this season but didn’t make the cut. He continues to work out, though, in the hope an NBA team will call. The former two-sport athlete even considered football, when he tried out for the Seattle Seahawks last year.
In his one year with the Bulls under Thibodeau, Robinson enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2012-13, playing in all 82 games and averaging 13.1 points. The fan favorite was spectacular in the playoffs that season, hiking his average to 16.3 points.
But since then, the three-time slam dunk champ has played in just parts of three seasons for the Nuggets, Clippers and Pelicans.
The Bulls, who are in the middle of a total rebuild, might not have much use for the veteran guard, but they may want to keep their eyes on Robinson’s two promising young sons.