Nate Robinson thinks Bulls could use him

Ex-Bull Nate Robinson still hopes to come back to the NBA. (Getty Images)

Though he’s 33 and hasn’t played an NBA game in more than two years, former Bulls guard Nate Robinson feels he still has something left in the tank.

The 5-9 scoring dynamo offered his services on Instagram to NBA teams and singled out the Bulls as really needing his “hard work.”

I know teams could use scoring off the bench, but most importantly I know @chicagobulls could really use some hard work like this #holdat #freenaterob my boy @maxamillion711 came wit it on this one A post shared by Nate Robinson (@naterobinson) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:31am PST

Robinson had a tryout with the Minnesota Timberwolves and coach Tom Thibodeau before this season but didn’t make the cut. He continues to work out, though, in the hope an NBA team will call. The former two-sport athlete even considered football, when he tried out for the Seattle Seahawks last year.

2 of rainier beach finest in the same damn place at the same damn time #soufhEnds dynamic duo 98' & 02' state champs and players of the year SEATTLE we love y'all 206 … workout went great now it's in GODS hands 🙏🏾 A post shared by Nate Robinson (@naterobinson) on Sep 14, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

In his one year with the Bulls under Thibodeau, Robinson enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2012-13, playing in all 82 games and averaging 13.1 points. The fan favorite was spectacular in the playoffs that season, hiking his average to 16.3 points.

But since then, the three-time slam dunk champ has played in just parts of three seasons for the Nuggets, Clippers and Pelicans.

The Bulls, who are in the middle of a total rebuild, might not have much use for the veteran guard, but they may want to keep their eyes on Robinson’s two promising young sons.