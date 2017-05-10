Nationals announce starting pitching rotation for NLDS

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg was named the team's Game 1 starter in the NLDS against the Cubs | Nick Wass/Associated Press

Starting pitching always plays a crucial role in October baseball. The Nationals offer a triple threat for starters, which includes Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez and Max Scherzer — that is if he’s healthy.

Strasburg has been dominant since the All-Star break, so it comes at no surprise that Nationals manager Dusty Baker named him their Game 1 starter. He’ll start against Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks.

Starburg is 4-0 in his five most recent starts with a .083 ERA. He also recorded 40 strikeouts in the 32 2/3 innings he pitched in September, which helped him earn the National League Pitcher of the Month honor.