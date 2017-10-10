Nationals sticking with Tanner Roark, not Strasburg in Game 4

Dusty Baker already had his team’s fan base in a tizzy with some of his managerial decisions during Games 1 and 3 of the National League Division Series.

Imagine the blowback should Baker’s Nationals lose an elimination Game 4 Wednesday with right-hander Tanner Roark starting and not pitching well, even though Stephen Strasburg seemingly became available thanks to Tuesday’s rainout.

Almost everyone around Wrigley Field expected Baker to say that Strasburg (15-4, 2.52), who was dominant with two runs allowed (none earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out 10 in the Cubs’ 3-0 victory Friday in Game 1 at Nationals Park, would pitch instead thanks to the extra day that would give him four days full rest. But Baker revealed Strasburg has been “under the weather” and that he preferred to keep his pitchers in rotation.

“It’s fine, we have full confidence in Tanner,” Baker said.

Dusty Baker talks during a news conference after the Cubs and the Washington Nationals were postponed due to rain, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (AP)

So it’s Roark (13-11, 4.67 ERA), after all, and let round three of the second-guessing fire away.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who is staying with Jake Arrieta as planned, seemed to expect a Strasburg announcement when he talked to media before Baker after the game was called off.

“How many times have I said, ‘To be the best you have to beat the best?’ ” Maddon said. “I don’t try to over-dissect anything.

“You’re going to face somebody good with the Nationals no matter what.’’

It’s just that Strasburg is really, really good.

But Baker revealed that Strasburg hasn’t been feeling the best, not arm-wise but with some type of flu-like symptom he blamed on the team’s hotel air conditioning. Of more importance, he threw a bullpen session Tuesday, which essentially killed his chance of pitching Wednesday.

“And a lot of my team is under the weather with the change of weather and the air conditioning in the hotel and the air conditioning here,” Baker said. “It’s just this time of the year for mold around Chicago — I think it’s mold. I mean, I have it, too.”

The Nationals won’t have their hotel to kick around any more because they were already kicked out, or checked out, that is, anticipating a flight from Chicago to Washington Tuesday night — either for Game 5 Thursday or to pack their belongings depending on Tuesday’s outcome.

“We have to change hotels now because they had not planned on us being there. The hotels are in business, so we’ll stay in another hotel.”

Strasburg, whose arm problems over his career have been more than well documented, threw his scheduled side session on schedule in advance of a possible Thursday start. That would preclude him from taking the mound Wednesday. Perhaps Baker and pitching coach Mike Maddux, knowing a rainout was in the cards, should have waited till the game was officially called.

Strasburg, said to be a creature of habit and routine, was likely not comfortable pitching without a bullpen between starts, so there’s that.

“He had a bullpen today, which wouldn’t have allowed him to — because we had planned on playing his bullpen early,” Baker said. “So you know, it’s fine. We have full confidence in Tanner.”

Roark owns a 55-39 record and 3.41 ERA in his career, which includes a relief appearance in the postseason in 2014 and ’16. A Cubs fan growing up in Wilmington, Ill., he talked Monday about pitching in a playoff game at Wrigley Field.

“It’s pretty surreal to pitch in Wrigley,” he said, “and just the history that they have here and everything,” he said.

Baker will have everyone but Strasburg available Wednesday, including Max Scherzer. And should Roark pitch well against Jake Arrieta, everything might work out fine for them.

“It’s very exciting,” Roark said, “and I’m anxious to get out there.”