Nats manager Baker ‘knows there’s a championship coming’

WASHINGTON — Dusty Baker is bathing in positive energy going into his Washington Nationals’ playoff opener against the Cubs.

More than ready to rinse what grime remains from his and the Nationals’ past postseason failures, Baker, 68, was feeling it before his his team worked out Thursday at Nationals Park.

“I know there’s a championship coming,’’ Baker said. “I know it’s already written. All you’ve got to do is believe it, and then act it.’’

Championships have always eluded Baker, whose 2016 Nationals team lost a riveting National League Division Series to the Dodgers in five games. But positive energy never seems to.

Dusty Baker smiles during a baseball press conference at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Washington. The Nationals host the Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday. (AP)

Now in his 50th season in the game, Baker almost always oozes optimism but always comes up short — sometimes in excruciating fashion – trying to hunt down a World Series ring.

His Giants lost to the Angels in Game 7 of the 2002 World Series after being eight outs away in Game 6 and leading by five runs in the seventh inning of Game 7, his Cubs lost the 2003 NLCS after being five outs away in Game 6 and three of his Reds teams said “see you in the spring” in gloomy postseason clubhouses.

Perhaps this is his year. Baker, who is 21-29 managing postseason games, knows his playoff roster is equipped to give him a title. He likes what he sees of it makeup wise, too.

“This is a different team,’’ he said. “I mean, these guys, they know what’s at stake. We don’t have a bunch of meetings. That’s how you know you have a good team, when you don’t have the need for a bunch of meetings. They know how I feel. I’ve got a good idea how they feel.’’

Baker calls them “a pretty cool bunch of hard-nosed dudes.’’

Seeing Cubbie blue across the field might touch a nerve or two – he managed the Cubs from 2003-06 – but if you’ve been in baseball as long as Baker has, there are sentimental encounters everywhere.

“Yeah, there’s always extra emotion,’’ he said of facing the Cubs. “I’ve got a couple former teams in the way, and you get to the World Series, and I got some extra motivation against the Yankees, too. They beat my team, the Dodgers, when I was a kid. And they beat me when I played on the Dodgers [in 1977]. Oh, yeah, I’ve got motivation with a few teams.’’

Baker, who had hoped to have a contract extension by now but was told to wait till after the season to discuss one, said he finds himself soaking in these moments more deeply than before.

“Because now I really have an appreciation of how hard it is to get there,’’ he said. “In the beginning, it’s ‘I’ll be here every year.’ That’s what I thought. That’s what it felt like.

“But then after you miss it a few times, and you’re like, hey, man, that was really special.’’

Baker named right-hander Stephen Strasburg to start Game 1 against the Cubs and said the team hadn’t decided whether Max Scherzer, who tweaked his right hamstring during his last regular season start, would pitch Game 2. Left-hander Gio Gonzalez is the other option for Game 2 Saturday, which would push Scherzer to Game 3 Monday at Wrigley Field.

“A lot of it depends on our evaluation of Scherzer,” Baker said.

For the second day in a row, Scherzer threw on flat ground in the outfield but did not go through a bullpen session off a mound, which starters usually do two or three days before a game.