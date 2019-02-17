Kevin Durant wins 2019 NBA All-Star Game MVP

Kevin Durant won MVP honors at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game for leading Team LeBron to a 178-164 comeback victory over Team Giannis on Sunday night. The Warriors star put on a sharpshooting show with countless three-pointers throughout the night to lead his team to an exciting win at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Durant finished Sunday with 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 6-of-9 from three-point range. He also recorded seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 25 minutes.

Team Giannis was leading by 20 points in the third quarter when Durant helped ignite the comeback that ended with his team ahead by 14. It was a stunning turnaround as Team LeBron’s shots started falling left and right. At the same time, Durant helped deliver several stops on the defensive end that prevented the opponents from pulling away.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George and Antetokounmpo’s Bucks teammate, Khris Middleton, were among the other top performers in the All-Star Game. Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 38 points on 17-of-23 shooting. George and Middleton each scored 20 in the loss.

This is the second NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy of Durant’s career. He also won the award in 2012 when was a member of the Thunder.