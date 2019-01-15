2019 NBA All-Star Game jerseys use black-and-white logos: report

Keeping up the recent trend, jerseys for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game will feature giant black-and-white logos on monochrome backgrounds, according to a report from SportsLogos.net.

An image of the leaked jersey was first posted online by a Twitter user after being mistakenly put out on a rack at a Nike store before its official release, and SportsLogos.net confirmed it’s legitimate.

The Western Conference jerseys, like the Lakers one shown above, will use black-and-white logos on a primarily black base. The collar and armpits are lined in red, white and blue, and there are red stars along the sides of the torso. The NBA also used black-and-white logos on its uniforms for the All-Star Game a year ago.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be held Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Expect the game’s biggest names such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis and more to be on the court.