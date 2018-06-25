NBA Awards 2018: Start time, live stream, TV info and what will be announced

James Harden is one of the finalists for NBA MVP. | Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 2018 NBA Awards will be held Monday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The second annual show will reveal the winners of the league’s biggest awards, including NBA MVP, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

TNT will have a live broadcast of the show, which begins at 8 p.m. CT. It will also be streamed on TNT’s website.

Actor Anthony Anderson, the star of “Black-ish,” will be filling hosting duties in place of Drake, who hosted the first edition a year ago. Anderson will be helped out by the “Inside the NBA” crew, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith.

The big announcement Monday night will be for most valuable player. Rockets guard James Harden is hoping to win his first league MVP award after leading the league in scoring at 30.4 points per game. The other finalists are Cavaliers forward LeBron James and Pelicans big man Anthony Davis. James has won four MVPs, more than any other active player.

Here are the other awards set to be announced: Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Most Improved Player Award, Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year, Sportsmanship Award, NBA Cares Community Assist Award, Sager Strong Award and Executive of the Year.

Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson will also receive the NBA Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here are the full nominees for the six major awards:

MVP: James Harden, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Rookie of the Year: Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum

Sixth Man of the Year: Lou Williams, Fred VanVleet, Eric Gordon

Defensive Player of the Year: Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Davis

Most Improved Player: Victor Oladipo, Clint Capela, Spencer Dinwiddie

Coach of the Year: Dwane Casey, Brad Stevens, Quin Snyder

How to watch the 2018 NBA Awards

Time: 8 p.m. CT

TV: TNT

Live stream: TNTDrama.com