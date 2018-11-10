NBA.com senior writer takes a shot at Chicago’s gun violence ahead of Bulls game

Players wear T-shirts bearing the names of the 12 victims killed in Wednesday night's shooting at a country bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., as they listen to the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. | AP Photo

An NBA.com senior writer tweeted on Saturday a suggestion that’s not likely to sit well with many Chicagoans.

Writer Steve Aschburner suggested in a tweet the Milwaukee Bucks “need to come up with something for next Friday when they host the Bulls, but squeezing years’ worth of Chicago shooting victims onto a crate full of T-shirts would be tough. # Enoughwhat.”

Aschburner, who also contributes to the conservative online magazine The Federalist, offered that commentary while sharing a tweet from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Bucks beat reporter Matt Velasquez. His photo showed Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers players wearing T-shirts during pregame warmups emblazoned with “ENOUGH” along with the names of the Thousand Oaks shooting victims on the back.

Bucks need to come up with something for next Friday when they host the Bulls, but squeezing years' worth of Chicago shooting victims onto a crate full of T-shirts would be tough. #Enoughwhat https://t.co/V5dkA6O9lF — Steve Aschburner (@AschNBA) November 10, 2018

The Bulls play the Bucks in Milwaukee on Nov. 16.

The tweet drew hundreds of negative responses.

One user called it a “stupid tweet,” saying “it deflects from the issue the players are speaking [to,] and it ignores the context in which violence happens in Chicago.”

The city’s gun violence epidemic — which has seen more than 2,000 people wounded and 400 killed so far this year — is often a talking point of conservative media.

Earlier this month, a Wisconsin man who is a decorated military veteran, was sentenced in federal court to three years in prison for selling the gun used to kill Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.