NBA Draft 2018: Time, TV channel and how to watch

The heavily anticipated 2018 NBA Draft finally goes down Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Suns hold the top overall pick after winning the lottery in May and will have the chance to land to choose between elite prospects such as Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic and Marvin Bagley III.

The draft starts at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast live on ESPN and NBA TV. There will also be live streaming coverage on WatchESPN.

Ayton, a potential franchise cornerstone out of Arizona, is widely expected to be the Suns’ pick. He had an up and down freshman year with the Wildcats but boasts a combination of athleticism and inside-out offensive skills that could make him one of the best bigs of this generation.

The real intrigue in the draft may start with the Kings’ No. 2 overall pick, which could go in a number of different directions. Does Sacramento stay in that spot and select a stud like Doncic or Bagley? Or does Vlade Divac pull the trigger on a deal to move down and acquire additional assets while adding a lower-tier prospect?

The Kings have a lot of options, and the same goes for the Hawks, Grizzlies and Mavericks with their top-five picks. Nobody seems to know where exactly this draft is going to go, so you’ll want to tune in Thursday night to find out. Here’s a complete order of selections for both rounds.

