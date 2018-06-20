2018 NBA Draft: Full order of picks for both rounds

Mikal Bridges is expected to be a top pick in the upcoming draft. | Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

The Suns have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, which will be held Thursday night in Brooklyn. Phoenix won the lottery after a 21-61 season and will have the chance to pick a stud prospect to join Devin Booker, Josh Jackson and Dragan Bender as potential foundational pieces in the desert.

Arizona center DeAndre Ayton, Slovenian guard Luka Doncic, Duke big man Marvin Bagley III and Missouri swingman Michael Porter are among the draft’s top players. Ayton is widely considered the favorite to be the Suns’ pick.

The draft includes two rounds that feature 30 picks apiece. The first 13 picks in the first round were determined by the lottery. The remaining draft order is determined by reverse order of the previous season’s standings.

Here’s the full order of selections for this year’s NBA Draft.

2018 NBA Draft order

Round 1

Suns Kings Hawks Grizzlies Mavericks Magic BULLS Cavaliers (from Nets via Celtics) Knicks 76ers (from Lakers via Suns) Hornets Clippers (from Pistons) Clippers Nuggets Wizards Suns (from Heat) Bucks Spurs Hawks Timberwolves Jazz Bulls Pacers Trail Blazers Lakers (from Cavs via Blazers) 76ers Celtics Warriors Nets (from Raptors) Hawks (from Rockets via Clippers)

Round 2

31. Suns

32. Grizzlies

33. Hawks

34. Mavericks

35. Magic

36. Kings

37. Knicks (from BULLS via Thunder)

38. 76ers (from Nets)

39. 76ers (from Knicks)

40. Nets (from Lakers via Magic and Raptors)

41. Magic (from Hornets via Grizzlies and Suns)

42. Pistons

43. Nuggets (from Clippers via Knicks)

44. Wizards

45. Nets (from Bucks)

46. Rockets (from Heat via Grizzlies)

47. Lakers (from Nuggets via Jazz and BULLS)

48. Timberwolves

49. Spurs

50. Pacers

51. Pelicans (from Bulls via Heat and Pelicans)

52. Jazz

53. Thunder

54. Mavericks (from Trail Blazers via Nuggets)

55. Hornets

56. 76ers

57. Thunder (via Celtics)

58. Nuggets (via Warriors)

59. Suns (via Raptors)

60. 76ers (via Rockets)