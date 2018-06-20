The Suns have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, which will be held Thursday night in Brooklyn. Phoenix won the lottery after a 21-61 season and will have the chance to pick a stud prospect to join Devin Booker, Josh Jackson and Dragan Bender as potential foundational pieces in the desert.
Arizona center DeAndre Ayton, Slovenian guard Luka Doncic, Duke big man Marvin Bagley III and Missouri swingman Michael Porter are among the draft’s top players. Ayton is widely considered the favorite to be the Suns’ pick.
The draft includes two rounds that feature 30 picks apiece. The first 13 picks in the first round were determined by the lottery. The remaining draft order is determined by reverse order of the previous season’s standings.
Here’s the full order of selections for this year’s NBA Draft.
2018 NBA Draft order
Round 1
- Suns
- Kings
- Hawks
- Grizzlies
- Mavericks
- Magic
- BULLS
- Cavaliers (from Nets via Celtics)
- Knicks
- 76ers (from Lakers via Suns)
- Hornets
- Clippers (from Pistons)
- Clippers
- Nuggets
- Wizards
- Suns (from Heat)
- Bucks
- Spurs
- Hawks
- Timberwolves
- Jazz
- Bulls
- Pacers
- Trail Blazers
- Lakers (from Cavs via Blazers)
- 76ers
- Celtics
- Warriors
- Nets (from Raptors)
- Hawks (from Rockets via Clippers)
Round 2
31. Suns
32. Grizzlies
33. Hawks
34. Mavericks
35. Magic
36. Kings
37. Knicks (from BULLS via Thunder)
38. 76ers (from Nets)
39. 76ers (from Knicks)
40. Nets (from Lakers via Magic and Raptors)
41. Magic (from Hornets via Grizzlies and Suns)
42. Pistons
43. Nuggets (from Clippers via Knicks)
44. Wizards
45. Nets (from Bucks)
46. Rockets (from Heat via Grizzlies)
47. Lakers (from Nuggets via Jazz and BULLS)
48. Timberwolves
49. Spurs
50. Pacers
51. Pelicans (from Bulls via Heat and Pelicans)
52. Jazz
53. Thunder
54. Mavericks (from Trail Blazers via Nuggets)
55. Hornets
56. 76ers
57. Thunder (via Celtics)
58. Nuggets (via Warriors)
59. Suns (via Raptors)
60. 76ers (via Rockets)