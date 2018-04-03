Trae Young, Mikal Bridges among Bulls’ picks in post-NCAA tournament mock drafts

The NCAA Tournament wrapped up with Villanova’s second title in three years Monday, so now comes the latest round of NBA mock drafts to project who’s going where on June 21. Based on five mock drafts that went up following March Madness, it seems clear the Bulls could go in many different directions with their first-round pick at this point.

The lottery could still push the Bulls into the top three, but right now, they’re on track to have the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 draft. That likely means missing out on the cream of the crop such as Luka Doncic, DeAndre Ayton or Marvin Bagley III. Still, there should be a number of intriguing prospects on the board.

Oklahoma guard Trae Young, the star freshman who led the country in scoring, remains a popular potential target for the Bulls. He’s projected as their pick in the latest mock drafts from Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report.

“Although Kris Dunn took a step forward for the Bulls this season, Young would bring a different level of playmaking and perimeter scoring that makes sense to add to the backcourt mix,” Sports Illustrated writes. “His highs and lows were well-documented this season, but his talent is enticing enough that he probably shouldn’t slip too far.”

Villanova swingman Mikal Bridges also appears to be considered a good fit for the Bulls. Both Cleveland.com and NJ.com have Bridges, who was one of the best players on this year’s NCAA champions, heading to Chicago. “The Bulls could use more shooting, and Bridges brings that,” NJ.com writes. Bridges shot 43.5 percent from three during his junior season.

Going in a much different direction, Texas big man Mohamed Bamba is the projected Bulls pick by Basketball Insiders. Bamba is a 7-foot big man who could help fill the gap left by Robin Lopez if he departs this summer. He was a force with the Longhorns, averaging 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game, and could become a prime defensive anchor in the NBA.

Seeing all of those projected picks together, you can see that there’s little consensus over the direction the Bulls might go in if they end up with the eighth pick. A potential star scorer like Young could be the move, but a floor-spacing wing like Bridges or a potential impact center like Bamba would also fit on a team that needs a lot of help to become a contender.