NBA names performers for All-Star Game

Comedian Kevin Hart is making his comeback to NBA’s All-Star Weekend this February. The four-time MVP of the NBA’s celebrity game won’t be playing, but he’ll still hold a special role in the All-Star Weekend festivities.

The NBA announced Thursday its list of entertainers for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Singer Fergie will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner,” while rock band Barenaked Ladies will perform the Canadian anthem. Hart will make his All-Star return introducing the players. And Pharrell Williams is set to headline the game’s halftime show.

This year, the NBA All-Star Game will have a different look. Rather than having the teams split up into an Eastern and Western Conference teams, the division of players will be more like a game of pickup basketball. The two players with the most votes will be a captain of each team, and they’ll pick their teammates based on the pool of other All-Star players.

All-Star voting closed earlier this week, and the final results are scheduled to be announced Thursday at 5 p.m. during TNT’s NBA Tip-Off show.

