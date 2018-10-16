LeBron James MVP? Thibs on the hot seat? It’s NBA crystal ball time for 2018-19

The current Bulls roster is well-versed in the underdog role.

Not that the players had much choice in earning that label, especially when the front office went all in on taking the path of the rebuild in the 2017 offseason, trading Jimmy Butler, allowing Rajon Rondo to walk into free agency, and then buying out the rest of Dwyane Wade’s contract.

What was left was a 27-win season, and an organization in full tanking mode.

Year 2 of the reconstruction project, however, was expected to be different.

The big bad wolf that is LeBron James left his throne atop the Eastern Conference and went Hollywood, while the Bulls felt like they added key pieces in free agent Jabari Parker and then No. 7 overall draft pick Wendell Carter Jr.

Still, the needle outside the Advocate Center has barely moved, with the Bulls expected to once again be a lottery team by the so-called experts.

Inside the practice facility? The attitude is so-called experts be damned.

“We’re a hard-working team,’’ Bulls big man Bobby Portis said. “We have pieces. We haven’t played with each other a lot. But we’re playing with each other now. If we build our cohesiveness, go out and trust one another and become one, the sky is the limit for us.

“Every year, I feel they kind of write us off. That’s just the nature of the beast. It’s the good thing about being an underdog.’’

Maybe.

But while Portis and his teammates have that “sky is the limit’’ mentality, there’s a certain reality to the situation that they just might be overlooking. Lauri Markkanen is sidelined with a right elbow injury until at least late November, Parker hasn’t exactly played like a $20-million a year, and frankly, there are at least eight teams in the East that have more potential than the Bulls, at least on paper.

Are the Bulls better than the 27 wins from last season? Yes. A playoff team? Not yet.

PREDICTED ORDER OF THE NBA BOTTOM

5. BULLS

4. Atlanta Hawks

3. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

1. New York Knicks

PREDICTED ORDER OF THE EASTERN CONFERENCE REGULAR SEASON

1. Boston Celtics

2. Toronto Raptors

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Milwaukee Bucks

5. Washington Wizards

6. Indiana Pacers

7. Miami Heat

8. Detroit Pistons

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Celtics over Raptors in six

ALL-EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

G – Kyrie Irving – BOS

G – John Wall – WASH

F – Kawhi Leonard – TOR

F – Giannis Antetokounmpo – MIL

C – Joel Embiid – PHI

ALL-EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

G – Ben Simmons – PHI

G – Victor Oladipo – IND

F – Blake Griffin – DET

F – Gordon Hayward – BOS

C – Andre Drummond – DET

EASTERN CONFERENCE HONORS

MVP – Kawhi Leonard – TOR

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Kawhi Leonard – TOR

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Kevin Knox – NYK

COACH OF THE YEAR – Brad Stevens – BOS

COACH ON THE HOT SEAT – Scott Brooks – WASH

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER – Darren Collison – IND

MOST OVERRATED PLAYER – Dwight Howard – WASH

BIG-NAME TRADE CANDIDATE – Jabari Parker – BULLS

PREDICTED ORDER OF THE WESTERN CONFERENCE REGULAR SEASON

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Houston Rockets

3. Los Angeles Lakers

4. Utah Jazz

5. Denver Nuggets

6. New Orleans Pelicans

7. Portland Trail Blazers

8. Oklahoma City Thunder

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Warriors over Rockets in five

NBA FINALS

Warriors over Celtics in five

ALL-WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

G – Stephen Curry – GS

G – James Harden – HOU

F – LeBron James – LAL

F – Kevin Durant – GS

C – Anthony Davis – NOL

ALL-WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

G – Chris Paul – HOU

G – Russell Westbrook – OKC

F – Jimmy Butler – MIN

F – DeMar DeRozan – SAN

C – Nikola Jokic – DEN

WESTERN CONFERENCE HONORS

MVP – LeBron James – LAL

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Julius Randle – NOL

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR – Luka Doncic – DAL

COACH OF THE YEAR – Quin Snyder – UTAH

COACH ON THE HOT SEAT – Tom Thibodeau – MIN

MOST UNDERRATED PLAYER – Gary Harris – DEN

MOST OVERRATED PLAYER – Karl-Anthony Towns – MIN

BIG-NAME TRADE CANDIDATE – Jimmy Butler – MIN