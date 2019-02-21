NBA moves to eliminate ‘one-and-done’ policy after Zion Williamson’s injury

MIAMI — A person with knowledge of the matter says that the NBA recently sent a proposal to the National Basketball Players Association about lowering the minimum age to enter the NBA Draft from 19 to 18, as the sides continuing moving toward eliminating the “one-and-done” policy that has many elite players going to college for one season.

The person says the proposal is part of the ongoing talks between the league and the players’ union. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because neither side made the proposal public. USA Today Sports first reported the proposal changing hands.

The proposal changed hands during NBA All-Star Weekend and was not in reaction to Duke star Zion Williamson, quite possibly the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, getting hurt Wednesday night.