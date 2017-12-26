NBA says refs missed three late fouls by Kevin Durant defending LeBron James

Kevin Durant blocks LeBron James' shot Monday in Oakland, Calif. On Tuesday, the NBA announced it should have been called a foul. The Warriors won 99-92. | Tony Avelar/AP

The Warriors’ Kevin Durant should have been whistled for three fouls in the final 1:12 of the fourth quarter of the game Monday against the Cavaliers, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report released Tuesday. The Warriors won 99-92.

The report says Durant made contact with James that affected his SQBR — “Speed, Quickness, Balance, Rhythm” — with 1:12 left. Durant also fouled James with 27 seconds left and 25.6 seconds left but wasn’t called for either. On the first, Durant touched James forearm, affecting his SQBR on his drive to the basket. On the second, Durant touched James’ arm and body, affecting his driving shot.

This was a no-call 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WoTKn26ZzH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 25, 2017

‘‘He fouled me twice,’’ James said of the last two non-calls. ‘‘But, whatever. What are you going to do about it?’’

Durant shrugged it off.

‘‘He’s too big,’’ Durant said. ‘‘He’s too big for that. That ain’t no foul.’’

James also should have been called for a foul, according to the report. With 33 seconds left, James grabbed Draymond Green’s arm and jersey to try to prevent him from pulling down a rebound.