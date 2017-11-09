NBA set to announce that Chicago will host the 2020 All-Star Game

A source confirmed that the NBA will announce on Friday that Chicago will host the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

The Bulls have called a press conference for Friday at 2 p.m. with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver present, as well as Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf and VP of basketball operations John Paxson.

It will be the first time the All-Star Game will be in Chicago since 1988, when Michael Jordan dominated, not only winning the game’s MVP, but also beating Dominque Wilkins in one of the more memorable dunk contests of all time.