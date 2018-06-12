Here is the Bulls’ 2018 NBA Summer League schedule

The NBA Summer League is returning to Las Vegas this offseason, and the Bulls’ slate opens July 7 with a matchup against the Cavaliers. The game kicks off a three-game preliminary schedule for Chicago before the elimination tournament begins July 11.

Every team in Las Vegas for the annual summer league is guaranteed to play in at least five games. The matchups are split between Thomas & Mack Arena and Cox Pavilion. All games will be broadcast by ESPN and NBA TV.

For Bulls fans, the summer league may represent an early opportunity to see whoever the team takes with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Many top rookies end up participating in the Vegas or Orlando exhibitions to get their feet wet, and there’s a good chance that the Bulls’ top pick will be there.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Bulls’ 2018 NBA Summer League schedule. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game will take place over consecutive days from July 15-17. The Bulls will play at least two more games beyond those listed below, but specifics will depend on results from the first five days in Las Vegas.

Bulls 2018 NBA Summer League schedule

Saturday, July 7: Bulls vs. Cavaliers – 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 8: Bulls vs. Lakers – 10:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 10: Bulls vs. Hawks – 5 p.m. CT (NBA TV)