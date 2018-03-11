2018 NCAA Tournament bracket: Live results on Selection Sunday

The big day for college hoops is finally here as the field for the 2018 NCAA Tournament will be determined Sunday. The NCAA March Madness Selection Show starts at 5 p.m. CT, and by the end of its two-hour runtime, we’ll know the complete bracket for the wildest month in basketball.

TBS, which is broadcasting the show, has changed the format a bit this year. The full field of 68 teams will be revealed alphabetically at the beginning of the program, then we’ll get to find out who’s playing who and what the bracket actually looks like.

The selection committee brings some surprises to the proceedings every year, so it’ll be interesting to see how the tournament stacks up. Fans will also be anxiously awaiting to discover which bubble teams will be receiving bids, and which will be stuck settling for offers from the likes of the NIT instead of participating in March Madness.

The 2018 NCAA Tournament begins March 13 with the First Four games. The first round begins March 15, and the Final Four is set for March 31 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The final two teams will play in the national championship game on April 2.

2018 NCAA Tournament bracket, live updates

Before the live show on TBS even starts, these 32 teams have clinched spots. We’ll have the full 68-team field early in the program before each region is detailed.

Arizona

Bucknell

Buffalo

Cal State Fullerton

Charleston

Cincinnati

Davidson

Georgia State

Gonzaga

Iona

Kansas

Kentucky

Lipscomb

LIU Brooklyn

Loyola-Chicago

Marshall

Michigan

Montana

Murray State

New Mexico State

North Carolina Central

Pennsylvania

Radford

San Diego State

South Dakota State

Stephen F. Austin

Texas Southern

Villanova

Virginia

UMBC

UNC Greensboro

Wright State

How to watch Selection Sunday

Time: 5 p.m. CT

TV: TBS

Live stream: NCAA.com