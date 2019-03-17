2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Matchups and seedings on Selection Sunday
The bracket for the 2019 NCAA Tournament will be made public with the airing of the “Selection Show” on Sunday. Even with over 30 teams receiving automatic bids to the field through winning their respective conference tournaments, the selection committee usually pulls out a few surprises given how many teams remain on the bubble.
Duke, Oregon, Michigan State and Villanova are among the schools that already clinched their spots in March Madness with conference titles. The Blue Devils, led by the return of star freshman Zion Williamson, upended Florida State in the ACC championship game Saturday. They ended up being the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament.
The Big Ten could have as many as eight teams in the field depending on how the selection committee feels about several bubble teams from the conference. Michigan State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue and Maryland look like locks to reach the Big Dance right now. Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State and Indiana are seemingly on the fence at the moment.
The 2019 NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday with the First Four games. The first round begins Thursday, and the Final Four is set for April 6 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The final two teams will play in the national championship game on April 8.
2019 NCAA Tournament matchups
East Region
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/North Dakota State
No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF
No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty
No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis
No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Yale
No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota
No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley
South Region
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb
No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon
No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 UC Irvine
No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Saint Mary’s
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Old Dominion
No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 Iowa
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate
Midwest Region
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Iona
No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Washington
No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State
No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northeastern
No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State
No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State
No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian
West Region
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M
No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Baylor
No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Murray State
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Vermont
No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona/St. John’s
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky
No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Florida
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Montana