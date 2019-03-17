2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Matchups and seedings on Selection Sunday

The bracket for the 2019 NCAA Tournament will be made public with the airing of the “Selection Show” on Sunday. Even with over 30 teams receiving automatic bids to the field through winning their respective conference tournaments, the selection committee usually pulls out a few surprises given how many teams remain on the bubble.

Duke, Oregon, Michigan State and Villanova are among the schools that already clinched their spots in March Madness with conference titles. The Blue Devils, led by the return of star freshman Zion Williamson, upended Florida State in the ACC championship game Saturday. They ended up being the No. 1 overall seed for the tournament.

The Big Ten could have as many as eight teams in the field depending on how the selection committee feels about several bubble teams from the conference. Michigan State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue and Maryland look like locks to reach the Big Dance right now. Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State and Indiana are seemingly on the fence at the moment.

The 2019 NCAA Tournament begins Tuesday with the First Four games. The first round begins Thursday, and the Final Four is set for April 6 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The final two teams will play in the national championship game on April 8.

2019 NCAA Tournament matchups

East Region

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/North Dakota State

No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF

No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont/Temple

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley

South Region

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 UC Irvine

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Saint Mary’s

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Old Dominion

No. 7 Cincinnati vs. No. 10 Iowa

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate

Midwest Region

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Iona

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Washington

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northeastern

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State

No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 10 Seton Hall

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian

West Region



No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson/Prairie View A&M

No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Baylor

No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Murray State

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona/St. John’s

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky

No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 10 Florida

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Montana