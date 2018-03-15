How to watch NCAA Tournament first-round games on Thursday

March Madness has arrived as teams around the country begin their quest for the national championship Thursday. The action will be broadcast on several channels throughout the day along with live streaming coverage on NCAA.com.

Star guard Trae Young and No. 10 Oklahoma open the action at 11:15 a.m. CT with a game against No. 7 Rhode Island. The Sooners squeaked into the tournament after a disastrous end to their regular season but could go on a run if Young gets hot and carries the team. At the very least, it should be fun to watch him try to make his mark in March.

The schedule continues from there with a steady slate throughout the day that includes 16 games in total. If you like college basketball, this is one of the most delightful days of the year.

Other highlights include No. 11 Loyola taking on No. 6 Miami in a potential upset game and No. 3 Michigan facing No. 14 Montana.

Here’s the full schedule for Thursday, along with a link to live streaming coverage. All times included are Central.

2018 NCAA Tournament live stream schedule

Watch March Madness at NCAA.com.

No. 7 Rhode Island vs. No. 10 Oklahoma, 11:15 a.m. (CBS)

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Wright State, 11:40 a.m. (truTV)

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 13 UNC Greensboro, 12:30 p.m. (TNT)

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 Penn, 1 p.m. (TBS)

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Iona, 1:45 p.m. (CBS)

No. 6 Miami vs. No. 11 Loyola, 2:10 p.m. (truTV)

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 South Dakota, 3 p.m. (TNT)

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 NC State, 3:20 p.m. (TBS)

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Radford, 5:50 p.m. (TNT)

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 Davidson, 6:10 p.m. (CBS)

No. 6 Houston vs. No. 11 San Diego State, 6:20 p.m. (TBS)

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin, 6:27 p.m. (truTV)

No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Alabama, 8:20 p.m. (TNT)

No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 13 Buffalo, 8:40 p.m. (CBS)

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 14 Montana, 8:50 p.m. (TBS)

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 11 St. Bonaventure, 8:57 p.m. (truTV)