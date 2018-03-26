Ndamukong Suh signs 1-year, $14 million contract with Rams: report

The Los Angeles Rams and top defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh have agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract, reports ESPN. The deal will allow the Rams to pair Suh with Aaron Donald on what should be one of the fiercest front sevens in the NFL.

Suh, 31, was released by the Dolphins earlier this month after three seasons with the team. The five-time Pro Bowler had been one of Miami’s key defensive players, but failed to make the same impact he did in his five years with the Lions. Rather than continue to pay him to eat up a huge portion of their salary cap, the Dolphins decided to move on.

The Rams are looking to push their team over the top after a breakout 11-5 season under coach Sean McVay. Los Angeles finished first in the NFL in points per game behind quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley, so pushing the defense to the next level could make an already good team even more difficult to beat.

L.A.’s front seven already boasts one of the best defensive players in the league in Donald, who has been named First Team All-Pro in each of the last three seasons. Pairing him with Suh should make for a matchup that’ll leave offensive linemen sweating.